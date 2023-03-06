Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Sometimes the Championship is ugly and you have to fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a playmaker, a player to create and score goals from midfield.

And the 20-year-old is enjoying his most fruitful season yet as his burgeoning reputation grows.

Cameron has started six of the last seven matches for Gary Bowyer’s side and his goals are proving crucial for the Dark Blues in their quest for promotion.

After a flurry of cup strikes earlier in the season, the youngster now has three league goals to his name after opening the scoring with a deflected effort in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cove Rangers.

Overall, though, he feels like he should be on double figures already.

Goals

“I’m on nine but it should have been 10 had the one against Inverness counted. Nine so far,” he said.

“I didn’t really think this one had a chance but I looked up and all of a sudden it was in the net so the celebration wasn’t much because I was shocked more than anything!

“The timing changed the whole team talk and it gave us something to protect. We knew if we kept the clean sheet we’d get the three points.

“Obviously we wanted to build on it.

“Cove like to frustrate us and it worked at times but luckily that goal changed the complexion of the game.

“We knew if it was 0-0 and then it wears on to 70 minutes at 0-0 our fans might get frustrated and more pressure builds so to go in at 1-0 was good.

“After the performance we had against Partick Thistle we needed to bounce back.”

Ugly

The return to winning ways was well-timed.

After suffering a run of three league matches without success – and only one point picked up – victory at struggling Cove was a must.

It allowed them to regain some ground on league leaders Queen’s Park while heading into a break in their schedule on the back of a positive result.

And proved a further lesson for young Cameron in what it takes to win games at this level – fight first, then the quality of players like him can come to the fore.

“It is a really difficult league,” he added.

“We know teams will drop points, hopefully we don’t, but that’s the way it is sometimes.

“At times it is ugly and you have to fight.

“Our performance last Tuesday wasn’t good enough at all but hopefully we can build on Saturday’s result and see where it takes us.

“Getting three points on Saturday to take us into this break is beneficial.

“We knew we needed to be at it on after the poor performance on Tuesday.”