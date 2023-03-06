Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Sometimes the Championship is ugly and you have to fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Sometimes the Championship is ugly and you have to fight

By George Cran
March 6 2023, 7.30am Updated: March 6 2023, 7.45am
Lyall Cameron celebrates his opening goal at Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
Lyall Cameron celebrates his opening goal at Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is a playmaker, a player to create and score goals from midfield.

And the 20-year-old is enjoying his most fruitful season yet as his burgeoning reputation grows.

Cameron has started six of the last seven matches for Gary Bowyer’s side and his goals are proving crucial for the Dark Blues in their quest for promotion.

After a flurry of cup strikes earlier in the season, the youngster now has three league goals to his name after opening the scoring with a deflected effort in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cove Rangers.

Overall, though, he feels like he should be on double figures already.

Goals

“I’m on nine but it should have been 10 had the one against Inverness counted. Nine so far,” he said.

“I didn’t really think this one had a chance but I looked up and all of a sudden it was in the net so the celebration wasn’t much because I was shocked more than anything!

“The timing changed the whole team talk and it gave us something to protect. We knew if we kept the clean sheet we’d get the three points.

“Obviously we wanted to build on it.

“Cove like to frustrate us and it worked at times but luckily that goal changed the complexion of the game.

Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron’s opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.

“We knew if it was 0-0 and then it wears on to 70 minutes at 0-0 our fans might get frustrated and more pressure builds so to go in at 1-0 was good.

“After the performance we had against Partick Thistle we needed to bounce back.”

Ugly

The return to winning ways was well-timed.

After suffering a run of three league matches without success – and only one point picked up – victory at struggling Cove was a must.

It allowed them to regain some ground on league leaders Queen’s Park while heading into a break in their schedule on the back of a positive result.

Lyall Cameron challenges Michael O’Halloran at Cove on Saturday. Image: SNS.

And proved a further lesson for young Cameron in what it takes to win games at this level – fight first, then the quality of players like him can come to the fore.

“It is a really difficult league,” he added.

“We know teams will drop points, hopefully we don’t, but that’s the way it is sometimes.

“At times it is ugly and you have to fight.

“Our performance last Tuesday wasn’t good enough at all but hopefully we can build on Saturday’s result and see where it takes us.

“Getting three points on Saturday to take us into this break is beneficial.

“We knew we needed to be at it on after the poor performance on Tuesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the sidelines at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee players could have hidden at Cove Rangers says boss Gary Bowyer as he…
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee cut gap at…
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee ready to do talking on pitch at Cove Rangers after dressing…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
A dejected Zach Robinson trudges off after the Partick Thistle loss. Image: SNS.
Dundee dressing-room saw 'words thrown around' after Partick Thistle defeat reveals loan star Zach…
2

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
28
2
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed
5
Michael Smith and Adam Montgomery battle for the ball. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
6
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
7
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
10
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

More from The Courier

McGrath found the net at the weekend. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
Taylor threatened to set fire to Lansdowne Court.
Decorator made petrol bomb threat at Dundee multi
Ali Danesh (left) and Gerald Duffus were found guilty following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Uber Eats driver caught transporting £7.4k of crack cocaine through Perthshire
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. World Book Day comp winner Picture shows; World Book Day comp winner Poppy Findlay. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Reader supplied Date; 02/03/2023
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
The boy pulled out a knife during the fight. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee teenager pulled out knife during brawl at abandoned mansion
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler explains why deposit return scheme will increase drinks prices by much more…
Mill o' Mains in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Final phase of redevelopment of Dundee's Mill o' Mains estate revealed
Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Lang said Rovers were easy to beat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang looking beyond Rangers tie as Raith Rovers star suffers first defeat of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented