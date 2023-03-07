LEE WILKIE: Why I’m not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have given themselves a lifeline in the quest to win the Championship title race.

There was nothing else for it at the weekend, only victory would do at Cove Rangers.

Anything else and serious questions would be getting asked of Gary Bowyer and his team.

But they got the job done and moved to within touching distance again of Queen’s Park after their draw.

It was a tough away game at a venue they were beaten at in October but they approached the game in the right manner and deserved their win.

Lyall Cameron

It was good to see Lyall Cameron on target once again.

He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a long time now – he was in my son Jack’s Sunday boys team along with the likes of Josh Mulligan and Chris Mochrie.

Unsurprisingly they were a really good side.

And Cameron is showing what a good player he is now as well.

I think what has held him back previously is the need to play him through the middle.

Now, though, Gary Bowyer is playing him there and the goals are flowing.

Schedule

Bowyer now has to navigate a strange fixture list. They’ve gone into an enforced break with a win at their backs.

Queen’s Park have the chance to put more points on the board.

I know which schedule I’d rather have – and it’s not Dundee’s.