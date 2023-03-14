LEE WILKIE: It’s up to Dundee to show they can win this league – next two games will tell us a lot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: It’s up to Dundee to show they can win this league – next two games will tell us a lot

By Lee Wilkie
March 14 2023, 7.00am
Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.
Dundee travel to Partick Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.

We’re into the nitty-gritty of the Championship title race now.

Every match is big, any points dropped could be crucial and three points against a rival even bigger.

So Dundee’s next two games are as big as they come.

Away to Partick Thistle on Saturday and then at home to Ayr United on Tuesday.

Two massive matches.

Ayr visit Dens Park next week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Queen’s Park jumped ahead with their 1-0 win over Cove Rangers on Friday.

They’ve been excellent all season but that result, with a late own goal to decide it, tells me they are still vulnerable to dropping points.

Pressure

It’s up to Dundee, though, to make any slip-ups prove costly.

And that starts at Firhill on Saturday.

For me, it’s almost at the must-win stage.

Thistle win and they jump ahead of the Dark Blues.

And that sends Dundee going backwards right at the time of the season they should be powering on.

Cove’s Mark Reynolds looks dejected as Morgyn Neill scores an own goal to make it 1-0 to Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer’s side have to be putting as much pressure as possible on Queen’s Park.

As I say, I think they are vulnerable still and could struggle with that pressure.

It’s all on Dundee for me and these sorts of games are what players are in football for.

It’s time to prove they are over the recent dip in form and are capable of winning this division.

Huge two games.

