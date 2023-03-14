LEE WILKIE: It’s up to Dundee to show they can win this league – next two games will tell us a lot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re into the nitty-gritty of the Championship title race now.

Every match is big, any points dropped could be crucial and three points against a rival even bigger.

So Dundee’s next two games are as big as they come.

Away to Partick Thistle on Saturday and then at home to Ayr United on Tuesday.

Two massive matches.

Queen’s Park jumped ahead with their 1-0 win over Cove Rangers on Friday.

They’ve been excellent all season but that result, with a late own goal to decide it, tells me they are still vulnerable to dropping points.

Pressure

It’s up to Dundee, though, to make any slip-ups prove costly.

And that starts at Firhill on Saturday.

For me, it’s almost at the must-win stage.

Thistle win and they jump ahead of the Dark Blues.

And that sends Dundee going backwards right at the time of the season they should be powering on.

Gary Bowyer’s side have to be putting as much pressure as possible on Queen’s Park.

As I say, I think they are vulnerable still and could struggle with that pressure.

It’s all on Dundee for me and these sorts of games are what players are in football for.

It’s time to prove they are over the recent dip in form and are capable of winning this division.

Huge two games.