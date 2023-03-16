Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to Alloa defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to Alloa defender

By George Cran
March 16 2023, 7.36pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee players are in charge of their own destiny says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues are heading into the final nine matches of the season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle.

But beyond this season the future is unclear for the vast majority of the squad.

Only three players are contracted beyond the summer of 2023 with no sign, as it stands, of any new deals being offered before the campaign ends.

Bowyer, though, has addressed the situation with his squad and stressed to his players that they individually are in a strong position.

Asked if there had been any progress on the contract front, Bowyer told the Courier today: “That’s a meeting that will obviously have to take place with the people above me.

Paul McMullan has spoken of his surprise at no contract talks at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“And then we go onto the situation with the players.

“My own personal opinion is players should always strive to play at the highest level you can.

“I managed to do that at Blackburn where we sold players to the Premiership, did it at Blackpool where we sold to the Championship from League Two.

“That’s the message all the time. You want your players to have the hunger and desire every day to improve and play at the highest level they possibly can.

“And if you are out of contract at that particular time, you hold the cards, you are in charge of your own destiny.”

George Stanger

This week saw the club linked with a move for Alloa centre-back George Stanger, a former Hamilton defender who represented New Zealand at the 2020 Olympics.

The 22-year-old has played 31 times for the Wasps this term with Brian Rice’s side fourth in League One.

However, Bowyer wouldn’t be drawn on any move for Stanger in the summer.

“I’m sure we’ll be linked with a lot of players,” he said.

George Stanger in action for Alloa. Image: SNS.

“We have a lot of players out of contract. That can work in a club’s favour or a player’s favour at any particular time.

“It is generally common that players are out of contract in this industry.

“It’s something the players have to contend with.

“It can work in your favour as a club but it’s the gamble you take as a club.

“You have to realise which ones are your assets and which ones to protect as soon as you can, if you feel that’s the case.

“That’s internally. Externally you are going to be linked with everybody.

“What I would say is that George Stanger at Alloa will have a great learning under Brian Rice.

“This year we have a head of recruitment (Gary Ogilvie) so we have identified in teams around us and below us to home in on potential signings for next season.”

Tags

Conversation

