Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to Alloa defender

Dundee players are in charge of their own destiny says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues are heading into the final nine matches of the season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle.

But beyond this season the future is unclear for the vast majority of the squad.

Only three players are contracted beyond the summer of 2023 with no sign, as it stands, of any new deals being offered before the campaign ends.

Bowyer, though, has addressed the situation with his squad and stressed to his players that they individually are in a strong position.

Asked if there had been any progress on the contract front, Bowyer told the Courier today: “That’s a meeting that will obviously have to take place with the people above me.

“And then we go onto the situation with the players.

“My own personal opinion is players should always strive to play at the highest level you can.

“I managed to do that at Blackburn where we sold players to the Premiership, did it at Blackpool where we sold to the Championship from League Two.

“That’s the message all the time. You want your players to have the hunger and desire every day to improve and play at the highest level they possibly can.

“And if you are out of contract at that particular time, you hold the cards, you are in charge of your own destiny.”

George Stanger

This week saw the club linked with a move for Alloa centre-back George Stanger, a former Hamilton defender who represented New Zealand at the 2020 Olympics.

The 22-year-old has played 31 times for the Wasps this term with Brian Rice’s side fourth in League One.

However, Bowyer wouldn’t be drawn on any move for Stanger in the summer.

“I’m sure we’ll be linked with a lot of players,” he said.

“We have a lot of players out of contract. That can work in a club’s favour or a player’s favour at any particular time.

“It is generally common that players are out of contract in this industry.

“It’s something the players have to contend with.

“It can work in your favour as a club but it’s the gamble you take as a club.

“You have to realise which ones are your assets and which ones to protect as soon as you can, if you feel that’s the case.

“That’s internally. Externally you are going to be linked with everybody.

“What I would say is that George Stanger at Alloa will have a great learning under Brian Rice.

“This year we have a head of recruitment (Gary Ogilvie) so we have identified in teams around us and below us to home in on potential signings for next season.”