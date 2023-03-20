LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside – performance badly needed against Ayr at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside – performance badly needed against Ayr at Dens

By Lee Wilkie
March 20 2023, 12.30pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.

I’m worried about Dundee.

And I know plenty of others are too.

Queen’s Park maybe aren’t!

But their form over the past three months has been miles off what’s needed.

Saturday’s performance at Partick Thistle was a massive concern.

Had someone watched that with no knowledge of the league table or what was at stake, no way would they have thought that was a clash between two teams vying for promotion to the top flight.

Luke Hannant takes on Stuart Bannigan at Firhill. Image: SNS.

The standard was very poor and the result was no good for either side with Queen’s Park winning.

Change

Something has to change pretty quickly if Dundee are going to be anywhere near promotion.

Keep going with this form and they’ll be fighting to stay in the play-off spots, never mind going for first place.

There was no creativity at Firhill and that’s where my main concern lies.

That can’t continue.

Dundee fans at Dens Park in January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And it certainly can’t continue at Dens tomorrow night.

The fans just won’t accept that.

This is a major, major game for the Dark Blues.

The team and manager need to give the supporters something to cling to, some hope that they can still achieve the objective of promotion.

If they don’t, the supporters will let them know.

Fans

Go back as far as when I was playing and the attitude from the stands was the same – no matter who you are playing, no matter if it was League Two or the Premiership, the expectation is you play well and you fight.

Do that and you have a powerful weapon at your back because we’ve all seen what the Dundee fanbase can be like when they get behind their team.

Gary Bowyer and his players need to harness that, starting against Ayr United.

Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.

Because the passion from the stands can go one of two ways – huge support or on the backs of the players.

The fans will be massive for the team between now and the end of the season but only if they believe in what they are seeing.

That’s not the case at the moment after just one win in the last five league games.

Gary Bowyer

Bowyer himself is getting stick for team selection and substitutions.

I was surprised to see Paul McMullan get taken off at Firhill and it sounds like some of the away fans were too.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

He can be inconsistent but he’s also got the ability to win a match in a split-second and can change games from nowhere.

But it’s the manager who makes these decisions, he maybe saw something he didn’t like or wanted to change the shape of his team.

These things either work or they don’t, there’s not often a middle ground so I’m not one to go heavy on that – managers will always be judged at the end of the season and if Dundee finish fourth, Bowyer will be judged pretty harshly.

There is still time, though it is running out.

All it takes is one moment to spark a team into life.

Dundee – and the home crowd – need that moment at Dens tomorrow.

