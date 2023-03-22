Alex Robertson: Dundee-born Manchester City kid called up by Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Alex Robertson: Dundee-born Manchester City kid called up by Australia

By Eric Nicolson
Alexander Robertson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.
Alexander Robertson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Could Scotland have lost another international star in the making to Australia, this time one from Dundee?

Manchester City youngster, Alex Robertson, has been called up by the Socceroos for two friendlies against Ecuador.

Son of former Dundee and St Johnstone midfielder, Mark Robertson, the 19-year-old was born in Tayside when his dad was playing for the Dark Blues.

If he gets capped by Australia it will make it a three generation football story.

Mark played once for his country in 2001, while grandfather Alex wore the green and gold shirt in a series of exhibition matches in 1984.

Alexander, who has yet to play for City’s first team, spent a few months on loan with Ross County last season.

He made three Premiership appearances off the bench.

As well as qualifying for Scotland and Australia, he is eligible to play for Peru through his mother (the sister of ex-Dee Gavin Rae’s wife) and England.

Socceroos coach, Graham Arnold, is confident that, despite the fact he played youth football for England, Alexander’s mind is made up.

“When I called him and told him I wanted to pick him for the squad for these Ecuador games, straightaway it was ‘Arnie, I can’t wait’,” said Arnold.

“I do believe the kid has aligned himself now with Australia, and I’m pretty sure once he puts a Socceroos shirt on and feels the emblem on his heart, there’s only one nation you will play for.”

Australia got out of their group at the recent World Cup, with former Dundee United defender, Harry Souttar, one of their best performers.

He too could have been a Scotland player but SFA interest in the Leicester City man – who also had a loan in Dingwall – waned by the time he reached under-21 level.

