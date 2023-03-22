Alex Robertson: Dundee-born Manchester City kid called up by Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could Scotland have lost another international star in the making to Australia, this time one from Dundee?

Manchester City youngster, Alex Robertson, has been called up by the Socceroos for two friendlies against Ecuador.

Son of former Dundee and St Johnstone midfielder, Mark Robertson, the 19-year-old was born in Tayside when his dad was playing for the Dark Blues.

If he gets capped by Australia it will make it a three generation football story.

Mark played once for his country in 2001, while grandfather Alex wore the green and gold shirt in a series of exhibition matches in 1984.

Alexander, who has yet to play for City’s first team, spent a few months on loan with Ross County last season.

He made three Premiership appearances off the bench.

As well as qualifying for Scotland and Australia, he is eligible to play for Peru through his mother (the sister of ex-Dee Gavin Rae’s wife) and England.

Socceroos coach, Graham Arnold, is confident that, despite the fact he played youth football for England, Alexander’s mind is made up.

“When I called him and told him I wanted to pick him for the squad for these Ecuador games, straightaway it was ‘Arnie, I can’t wait’,” said Arnold.

“I do believe the kid has aligned himself now with Australia, and I’m pretty sure once he puts a Socceroos shirt on and feels the emblem on his heart, there’s only one nation you will play for.”

Australia got out of their group at the recent World Cup, with former Dundee United defender, Harry Souttar, one of their best performers.

He too could have been a Scotland player but SFA interest in the Leicester City man – who also had a loan in Dingwall – waned by the time he reached under-21 level.