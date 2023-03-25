Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues promotion bid

The Dens Park youth academy graduate is in Spain with Scot Gemmill's side and hopes to add to his cap tally against Wales on Sunday.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Josh Mulligan is on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS.

Josh Mulligan may have swapped the Dundee clouds for the Spanish sun for a few days but he insists the club’s promotion bid is never far from his thoughts.

The young dark blue is currently away with the Scotland U/21 squad in Murcia for friendly matches against Sweden and Wales.

The young Scots lost out in their first encounter with the Swedes on Thursday, coming out on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline at the Pinatar Arena.

Manchester City’s Adedire Mebude had opened the scoring before Sweden took a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Hugo Larsson, Otto Rosengren and Roony Bardghji. Fellow City forward Lewis Fiorini made it 3-2 late on.

Mulligan and Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman were unused substitutes.

The warm-weather camp is ideal preparation for Scot Gemmill and his squad ahead of European qualifiers in the autumn against Spain, Hungary, Malta and Belgium.

Mulligan in action for Scotland U/21s.

Mulligan has four caps to his name already, including a goal against Northern Ireland last year.

And he’s keen to add to that on Sunday against Wales.

“It’s an honour to represent my country so I’m really pleased to get away and to get a bit of sunshine as well!” Mulligan told the Courier.

“It’s definitely different to Tuesday night in Dundee but hopefully we can get a win on Sunday to finish off the trip.

“It was a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s game with the Sweden game on the Thursday.

“And hopefully I can add another cap on Sunday against Wales.

“We have qualifiers in the autumn so this trip is just a warm-up really but I’m taking it seriously because I love playing for my country.

“And I want to show what I can do playing for Scotland.”

Getting Dundee back where they belong

Though his current focus is impressing Gemmill in the hope he can keep his spot for the key games at the end of the year, Mulligan knows there is a big job to be done back home.

Dundee have seven matches remaining in their bid to return to the Premiership as second-tier champions.

Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.

They have some catching up to do on leaders Queen’s Park, though their most recent showing in victory over Ayr has reinvigorated the team.

And Mulligan is determined to use this week’s change of pace to Dundee’s advantage by impressing in a different dark blue top.

“It’s really good experience,” Mulligan said of his time away with the U/21s.

“Last time I got a goal (against Northern Ireland) and that was really good for me.

“I want to keep adding goals and assists, that’s the kind of player I am.

“I’m focused on Scotland but still thinking about the league while I’m away.

“The most important thing is winning the Championship with Dundee and getting the club back where it belongs: in the top league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
Luke McCowan finds the net to put Dundee 3-1 up against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Dundee wing wonders: 'Sheer work-rate', 'quality' and 'a defender's worst nightmare' assessment for Luke…
Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen's Park
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Alexander Robertson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.
Alex Robertson: Dundee-born Manchester City kid called up by Australia
Ryan Sweeney celebrates his opening goal against Ayr. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have set themselves the standard required - keep up Ayr levels…
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
David Harewood with John Amos. Image: Milk and Honey Productions/Ian Watts
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Amanda Jones discovered there was no appointments in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster

Editor's Picks

Most Commented