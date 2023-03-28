Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for second string

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for second string

First-team players Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson and Ryan Clampin all started for the Dark Blues in Livingston.

By George Cran
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Fin Robertson was on target as Dundee’s reserve side took all three points from their visit to Livingston.

The Dark Blues moved six points clear of their hosts in the reserve league thanks to their 2-0 victory.

Robertson opened the scoring after seeing his effort go in off the bar before Euan Mutale netted after half-time to seal victory.

The win sees the Dark Blues move into second place in the reserve league, four points behind leaders Hibs after they drew 1-1.

Experience

Four players with first-team experience took to the artificial turf in Livingston, the most notable being midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The former Livi favourite has found top-team minutes hard to come by of late, playing just 53 minutes since the turn of the year.

He partnered Fin Robertson in the middle of the park with the 20-year-old also short on match fitness, making just one substitute appearance since January himself.

Fin Robertson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.

Ryan Clampin, meanwhile, made his latest step in comeback from illness that kept him out of the last two games.

Jack Wilkie also started, the young defender is currently on loan at Peterhead.

Former Dee Jack Hamilton was in goal for Livi side that also included Stephane Omeonga and Stephen Kelly.

How the game went

Both goalkeepers were in action early on with Jamie Richardson testing Hamilton before Thomas Welsh denied Steven Bradley when through on goal.

But it was the visitors who grabbed the lead, and in spectacular style too.

Ryan Clampin returned from illness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Allan laid the ball off for Robertson who crashed the ball into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Euan Mutale, on loan at Albion Rovers, would shoot just wide before half-time before making it 2-0 shortly after the break, turning in a Richardson cross.

Mutale and Richardson would have further efforts to extend Dundee’s lead but the Dark Blues would have to settle for a 2-0 victory.

First-teamers Byrne, Robertson and Clampin all played 90 minutes.

Teams

Livingston: Hamilton, Hickey-Fugaccia, Williamson, Binnie, Boyd, Omeonga, Griffiths, Stenhouse, Bahamboula, Kelly, Bradley.

Subs: McLean, Reilly, Culbert, Ledingham, Penrice, Bryce.

Dundee: Welsh, Lorimer (Graham 82), Clampin, Crowther, Wilkie, Robertson, Barnett (Murray 64), Byrne, Mutale (Craik 82), Richardson (Clark 82), Allan (Findlay 46).

Sub not used: Lynch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Robinson and Jakubiak celebrate against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief - could Dens Park rollercoaster finally…
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Dundee's potential new signing Pierre Reedy?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee energy 'magnificent' says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final…
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but…
Luke McCowan finds the net to put Dundee 3-1 up against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Dundee wing wonders: 'Sheer work-rate', 'quality' and 'a defender's worst nightmare' assessment for Luke…
Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Jim Fairlie
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented