Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for second string

Fin Robertson was on target as Dundee’s reserve side took all three points from their visit to Livingston.

The Dark Blues moved six points clear of their hosts in the reserve league thanks to their 2-0 victory.

Robertson opened the scoring after seeing his effort go in off the bar before Euan Mutale netted after half-time to seal victory.

The win sees the Dark Blues move into second place in the reserve league, four points behind leaders Hibs after they drew 1-1.

Experience

Four players with first-team experience took to the artificial turf in Livingston, the most notable being midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The former Livi favourite has found top-team minutes hard to come by of late, playing just 53 minutes since the turn of the year.

He partnered Fin Robertson in the middle of the park with the 20-year-old also short on match fitness, making just one substitute appearance since January himself.

Ryan Clampin, meanwhile, made his latest step in comeback from illness that kept him out of the last two games.

Jack Wilkie also started, the young defender is currently on loan at Peterhead.

Former Dee Jack Hamilton was in goal for Livi side that also included Stephane Omeonga and Stephen Kelly.

How the game went

Both goalkeepers were in action early on with Jamie Richardson testing Hamilton before Thomas Welsh denied Steven Bradley when through on goal.

But it was the visitors who grabbed the lead, and in spectacular style too.

Allan laid the ball off for Robertson who crashed the ball into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Euan Mutale, on loan at Albion Rovers, would shoot just wide before half-time before making it 2-0 shortly after the break, turning in a Richardson cross.

Mutale and Richardson would have further efforts to extend Dundee’s lead but the Dark Blues would have to settle for a 2-0 victory.

First-teamers Byrne, Robertson and Clampin all played 90 minutes.

Teams

Livingston: Hamilton, Hickey-Fugaccia, Williamson, Binnie, Boyd, Omeonga, Griffiths, Stenhouse, Bahamboula, Kelly, Bradley.

Subs: McLean, Reilly, Culbert, Ledingham, Penrice, Bryce.

Dundee: Welsh, Lorimer (Graham 82), Clampin, Crowther, Wilkie, Robertson, Barnett (Murray 64), Byrne, Mutale (Craik 82), Richardson (Clark 82), Allan (Findlay 46).

Sub not used: Lynch.