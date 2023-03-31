Dundee will need their ‘magnificent’ fans says manager Gary Bowyer as he reveals Tyler French injury boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will need their “magnificent” fans between now and the end of the season says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues boss is preparing his side for Saturday’s home clash with Hamilton Accies.

Off the pitch, the club have moved to reduce ticket prices to £15 for adults, £10 for students and O/65s while U/18s get in for a fiver.

And Bowyer is keen to see a big crowd turn up to cheer their side on.

“It’s a great idea from the club. If we get more people in, it’s a better atmosphere,” he said.

“We have a few home games but our support home and away this season has been magnificent.

“And the supporters will play a massive part between now and the end of the season.

“There will be times when we need them to be showing the energy and enthusiasm in the stands and to, hopefully, rub off on the players at certain points.

“A powerful home crowd can have a real effect, we saw that against Ayr.

“We will need them and they will play a part.”

Ready

With seven matches to go and a league title and promotion on the line, Bowyer insists he’ll need his entire squad of players too.

Some of the team’s injured players are back available once more while some got some much-needed minutes for the reserves this week.

“We’ll need the full squad, there’s nothing more certain because of the number of games we have in a short space of time,” he added.

“Fin Robertson, Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin got 90 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday.

“They’ve got to be ready.

“I can only pick 11 to start so there’s always people not in the team or not even in the squad.

“All you can do is be honest with them and give your reasons. They might not agree with that but it’s how they react.

“Any player who doesn’t react positively, it goes against them even more.

“But none of our lads have been like that.

“We will need them.”

French boost

Cammy Kerr remains sidelined with an ankle knock while Lorent Tolaj won’t be available to face Accies either.

Returning, though, is the aforementioned Clampin after illness while Barry Maguire is back too.

And Kwame Thomas has been given the all-clear after his concussion setback.

There was also a further boost for morale at the reappearance of Tyler French after breaking his leg back in January.

“Cammy Kerr (ankle) is still missing, Kwame Thomas is good to go. Lorent Tolaj had a setback on Thursday with his Achilles,” Bowyer said of his injured list.

“We had Tyler French in this week so that’s been good to see him. Good for him as well. It’s given everyone a boost.

“The specialist is happy with him and he can now step things up a little. We do err on the side of caution, though.

“He’s doing gym work and was on the bike this morning. Cillian Sheridan has been in, too.

“Those two are gym buddies now so it’s good to see them.”