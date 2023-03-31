Dundee will need their ‘magnificent’ fans says manager Gary Bowyer as he reveals Tyler French injury boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee will need their ‘magnificent’ fans says manager Gary Bowyer as he reveals Tyler French injury boost

A 'powerful home crowd' will help the Dark Blues as they face Hamilton Accies this weekend says the Dens Park gaffer.

By George Cran
Dundee fans enjoyed themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr last week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee will need their “magnificent” fans between now and the end of the season says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues boss is preparing his side for Saturday’s home clash with Hamilton Accies.

Off the pitch, the club have moved to reduce ticket prices to £15 for adults, £10 for students and O/65s while U/18s get in for a fiver.

And Bowyer is keen to see a big crowd turn up to cheer their side on.

“It’s a great idea from the club. If we get more people in, it’s a better atmosphere,” he said.

“We have a few home games but our support home and away this season has been magnificent.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the travelling support at Firhill. Image: SNS.

“And the supporters will play a massive part between now and the end of the season.

“There will be times when we need them to be showing the energy and enthusiasm in the stands and to, hopefully, rub off on the players at certain points.

“A powerful home crowd can have a real effect, we saw that against Ayr.

“We will need them and they will play a part.”

Ready

With seven matches to go and a league title and promotion on the line, Bowyer insists he’ll need his entire squad of players too.

Some of the team’s injured players are back available once more while some got some much-needed minutes for the reserves this week.

“We’ll need the full squad, there’s nothing more certain because of the number of games we have in a short space of time,” he added.

“Fin Robertson, Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin got 90 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday.

Fin Robertson scored for the reserves in midweek. Image: SNS.

“They’ve got to be ready.

“I can only pick 11 to start so there’s always people not in the team or not even in the squad.

“All you can do is be honest with them and give your reasons. They might not agree with that but it’s how they react.

“Any player who doesn’t react positively, it goes against them even more.

“But none of our lads have been like that.

“We will need them.”

French boost

Cammy Kerr remains sidelined with an ankle knock while Lorent Tolaj won’t be available to face Accies either.

Returning, though, is the aforementioned Clampin after illness while Barry Maguire is back too.

Tyler French takes on Inverness. Image: SNS.

And Kwame Thomas has been given the all-clear after his concussion setback.

There was also a further boost for morale at the reappearance of Tyler French after breaking his leg back in January.

“Cammy Kerr (ankle) is still missing, Kwame Thomas is good to go. Lorent Tolaj had a setback on Thursday with his Achilles,” Bowyer said of his injured list.

“We had Tyler French in this week so that’s been good to see him. Good for him as well. It’s given everyone a boost.

“The specialist is happy with him and he can now step things up a little. We do err on the side of caution, though.

“He’s doing gym work and was on the bike this morning. Cillian Sheridan has been in, too.

“Those two are gym buddies now so it’s good to see them.”

