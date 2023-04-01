Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee purr in purple to hammer Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee purr in purple to hammer Hamilton

The Dark Blues smashed bottom of the table Accies to move to within a point of leaders Queen's Park in the Championship title race.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his hat-trick goal as Dundee hammered Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Lyall Cameron bagged a first senior hat-trick as on-fire Dundee smashed Hamilton Accies 7-0 at Dens Park.

The new purple look evidently suited the home side as they ran riot in their Black Watch third kit to promote the armed forces charity SSAFA.

After four goals in the first half from Alex Jakubiak, Ryan Sweeney, Cameron and Luke McCowan the Dee kept the pedal to the metal in the second half.

A flurry of missed chances had been passed up before Cameron made it 5-0 on 72 minutes before nodding in his third of the afternoon four minutes later.

Substitute Kwame Thomas would add a seventh with six minutes to go, heading in his first goal for the club.

And to add to the joy in the stands, Queen’s Park slipped to defeat at Raith Rovers to see the Dark Blues move to within a point of the league leaders.

Key moments

There was no hanging about from Gary Bowyer’s side with Jakubiak in the right place at the right time to knock in his second in two games.

It came from a lovely one-two combination between Jordan Marshall and Luke Hannant down the left before Marshall sent in a real teaser of a cross for Jakubiak to turn home.

Jakubiak makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

And the Dark Blues were well in control after just 16 minutes as Hannant swung in a corner for Sweeney to nod in his second in two games.

On the half-hour mark there was a blow for the home side as top scorer Zach Robinson was forced off after a nasty clash of heads.

Luke McCowan makes it 4-0 before half-time. Image: SNS.

But that didn’t blunt Dundee’s scoring touch with Lyall Cameron scoring his 10th of the season, turning in a low Josh Mulligan cross on the stroke of half-time.

There was still time for a fourth before the break, however, as the ball popped in behind the Accies defence for McCowan to sprint onto the loose ball and poke beyond Ryan Fulton.

The goals kept coming in the second half and star man Cameron was among them, firing low past Fulton from inside the area on 72 minutes.

Cameron (No 25) scores for 3-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And he grabbed his hat-trick just four minutes later as Hannant chipped in a cross for the 20-year-old to head home before he earned a much-deserved ovation from the crowd.

That was among four subs with 10 minutes to go but there was still time for another goal.

This time Kwame Thomas marking his comeback from a lengthy concussion as he headed in goal No 7 and his first for the club.

Dundee’s star man: Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 3-0 to Dundee. Image: SNS.

This was a tricky one with top individual performances across the board – until midway through the second half, that is.

First half the goals and assists were spread out but Cameron stole the show in the second period.

Chances had come and gone for the Dark Blues to add to their four-goal lead but it was Cameron who had the finishing touch.

A first senior hat-trick saw the youngster move onto 12 goals for the season, overtaking Zach Robinson in the scoring charts.

Player ratings

Legzdins 7, Marshall 8, Sweeney 7, Ashcroft 7, Mulligan 8 (Fisher 80, 6), McGhee 7, Cameron 9 (Byrne 80, 6), Hannant 8 (Robertson 80, 6), McCowan 8, Jakubiak 8 (Thomas 80, 7), Robinson 6 (McMullan 32, 7).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Sharp, Clampin, Maguire.

Attendance: 5,019

Manager under the Microscope

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer stuck with the same line-up and formation as the victory over Ayr with Jakubiak and Robinson partnered up top.

Back on the bench were Kwame Thomas, Ryan Clampin and Barry Maguire but there was no sign of Ben Williamson or Max Anderson.

The Dundee boss was forced into an early change, however, as Robinson clashed heads with Fergus Owens and couldn’t continue.

Zach Robinson went off in the first half after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.

Thomas may have been the natural replacement but, after being out for over a month, he was saved for later. Paul McMullan instead took Robinson’s spot up top.

Bowyer, though, kept his later subs until the starting XI had had their fun at 6-0, sending on some fresh legs for the final 10 minutes.

Tags

