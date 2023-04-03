Dundee’s biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record books?

It’s not often Dundee score seven goals in a game, even rarer at Dens Park in league football.

But the Dark Blues can bask in the afterglow of one of the biggest wins in their modern history at the weekend after thrashing Hamilton Accies 7-0.

This season they’d already stuck six past Airdrieonians in the Challenge Cup and hit five in the League Cup against Forfar.

This one, though, was different. League football always is but in the midst of a title charge, a victory like that can take on even greater significance.

But how does Saturday’s rout stack up in the club’s history of big wins?

Dundee 7-0 Forfar – July 30, 2016

The last time the Dark Blues hit seven came almost seven years ago but couldn’t prevent Paul Hartley’s side crashing out of the League Cup group stage.

There was a double for star man Greg Stewart that day after Paul McGowan had opened the scoring and Michael Duffy added a second.

Julen Extabeguren and Rory Loy would also notch before Yordi Teijsse scored his one and only goal for the Dark Blues in the closing minutes.

East Fife 1-7 Dundee – December 17, 1996

You have to go all the way back to the mid-90s to find Dundee’s last seven-goal haul in a league match.

Iain Anderson was among the goals, scoring twice and setting up three as the Dark Blues took struggling East Fife apart at Bayview.

There were six different scorers for Jim Duffy’s side that day with David Winnie and Jerry O’Driscoll making it 2-0 at the break.

With East Fife down to 10 men, Dundee racked up the goals as Anderson’s double was added to by Robbie Raeside and Paul Tosh before Gavin Rae completed the scoring.

Greenock Morton 1-7 Dundee – December 16, 1987

The Cobra and the Mongoose were in full flow at Cappielow back in 1987.

Between them Keith Wright (2) and Tommy Coyne (3) scored five times before George McGeachie and Graham Harvey completed the rout, despite going behind early on.

This win came just days after the Dark Blues had registered their biggest Premier Division victory after defeating Falkirk 6-0. That lasted only four days before the goals flew in again.

Jocky Scott’s side would finish seventh that season.

Dundee 7-3 Hamilton – May 9, 1987

This time it was Wright scoring a hat-trick with Coyne having to settle for a solitary spot-kick as the final day of the 1986/87 season brought a goal bonanza.

Also on target were John Brown, Rab Shannon and Graham Harvey.

Accies were already confined to bottom spot in the Premier Division while the Dee were safe in mid-table.

Falkirk 0-8 Dundee – January 22, 1977

Dundee’s weekend exploits didn’t quite reach the levels of 1977. The club’s technical director Gordon Strachan started that day but it was Billy Pirie stealing the headlines.

That’s despite Eric Sinclair notching a hat-trick – Pirie went one better with four on his way to an incredible 44 that season.

Ian Purdie was also on target as the recently-relegated Dee finished third in the First Division.

Dundee 10-2 Queen of the South – December 1, 1962

The glory days of the 1960s brought a glut of big, big wins. A 7-1 victory at Tynecastle defeated Hearts in ’65 while St Mirren were dispatched 9-2 at Dens Park in 1964.

Alan Gilzean got three that day against the Buddies but he blew that out of the water as the national champions downed the Doonhamers.

The club’s record all-time goalscorer showed his incredible talent in front of goal with SEVEN strikes in one afternoon. Andy Penman, George Ryden and Doug Houston made it double figures.

A “thickening, rimy smog enshrouds the pitch” is how the Sporting Post described conditions at Dens Park that day. Queens would lose goalkeeper George Farm, stretchered off after just 12 minutes, but the Dark Blues were merciless with the score 7-2 at half-time.

Dundee 8-1 Cologne – September 5, 1962

Dundee made their mark on the European Cup – and then some – as they hammered Cologne 8-1 at Dens Park in the preliminary round first leg.

The Dark Blues were three up in 12 minutes before that man Gilzean got the first of his three. Dundee would lose 4-0 away but romped through against the German champions.

Alloa Athletic 0-10 Dundee – March 8, 1947

The George Anderson era brought the club’s record victory with Albert Juliussen in deadly form for the Dark Blues, scoring six times.

The first competitive season after World War Two saw the club win Division B to move up to the top flight, scoring 113 goals in just 26 games.