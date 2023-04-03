LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen’s Park – Dark Blues must keep that up

Dundee’s weekend could not have gone better, could it?

A 7-0 win, Queen’s Park losing at Raith Rovers and Arbroath seeing off Ayr as well.

Throw in a Dundee United defeat and it probably ticked every box!

It’s a perfect time in the season to put on a show like that as well.

I wrote last week they needed to show the home support something to get behind.

Didn’t they just do that?

It was a superb performance and one that quite rightly is being hailed across the board.

On top of everything, the 7-0 hammering also flipped the goal difference into Dundee’s favour.

That could be a factor come the end of the campaign.

But if the Dark Blues keep up that kind of clinical finishing, it surely won’t.

Message

There is still a long way to go and no doubt some twists and turns to come.

But Dundee sent out a message to the other Championship sides with that victory.

All they could really do this month is put pressure on Queen’s Park at the top of the table.

The way the fixtures worked out, the Spiders were always more than likely to hold a lead going into April.

Now, though, the Dark Blues have well and truly put the pressure on and they are right on the tails of Owen Coyle’s team.

This Friday night will tell us a lot about the mentality of Queen’s Park when they face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

They will still be positive going into that game, being top of the league.

But the worry will be beginning to creep in as well.

Especially if things don’t go to plan against the Jags.

Because they know Dundee are waiting to pounce on any further slip-up.

Upside

From a Dundee point of view, though, Friday’s game has nothing but an upside really.

Whatever happens, they’ll know they need to go to Arbroath and to get a result.

Whether Queen’s Park win, lose or draw the focus won’t shift for the Dark Blues.

A wee defeat for the Spiders, though, will give them a boost.

So there’s only an upside this weekend.

Gayfield

Because they will know just how difficult it will be to come away from Gayfield with all three points.

Regardless of the struggles they’ve had this term, Arbroath see this as one of their main local derbies and will be well up for it.

A big crowd will be there too and after beating two of the top three back-to-back they’ll be keen to add Dundee to the list.

Conditions will be tough – it could be Caribbean weather across Scotland but Gayfield would still be blowing a gale and hailstones coming down – but the Dark Blues are full of confidence.

A big away following will be making the short trip and another win will only make them believe even more.

It now comes down to whoever has the best run between now and the end of the season, wins the Championship.

If Dundee keep going like they did on Saturday, it will surely be them.