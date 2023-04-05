Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hoping luck has changed for Kwame Thomas after getting off the mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hoping luck has changed for Kwame Thomas after getting off the mark

The Dens Park gaffer hailed his squad's attitude after the weekend mauling of Hamilton but picked out Thomas after his first Dundee goal.

By George Cran
Kwame Thomas scored his first Dundee goal as he made it 7-0 against Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Kwame Thomas scored his first Dundee goal as he made it 7-0 against Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

There was plenty to delight anyone associated with Dundee over the weekend as they thrashed Hamilton Accies 7-0 at Dens Park.

And there was plenty to please manager Gary Bowyer as well as his side put their previous troubles in front of goal to one side as the goals flew in.

But, among the many positives, he has picked out the final goal of the weekend hammering.

Kwame Thomas has had an up-and-down time since arriving on loan from Sutton United in January.

The former England U/20 international provided a much-needed physical presence up front in his early games.

But goals did not accompany the hard work. And then came a nasty concussion in defeat at Morton in February.

Dundee’s Kwame Thomas is stretchered off at Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Thomas returned to the bench shortly afterward but then suffered a delayed response to the head knock and was sidelined for the next five weeks.

But Saturday saw his return off the bench and a first Dundee goal as he put the cherry on the icing of a goal-laden cake for the Dark Blues.

And his manager hopes to see a boost in confidence for Thomas in the remaining six matches of the season.

The striker was one of four subs sent on for the final 10 minutes alongside Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson and Sam Fisher after Paul McMullan had come off the bench in the first half.

Impact

And Bowyer was pleased by the impact made by his “finishers” with McMullan picking up two assists and Thomas getting on the scoresheet.

“I’ve said all season it is a squad game and that showed on Saturday,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.

“We have starters and finishers and I was absolutely delighted by the impact made by the subs.

“We had Paul McMullan going on up front and he gives you something different in that position.

“He also supplied the cross for Kwame Thomas at the end.

“I’m delighted for Kwame to get off the mark as well.

“He’s been unlucky since he’s been here, goalkeepers at Hamilton and St Mirren I remember pulled off big saves to deny him.

“And then the concussion has taken a lot longer to get back from than we hoped.

“So to get his first goal will do him the world of good.”

‘Missed’

McMullan came off the bench against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

With Robinson heading off after half-an-hour due to a head knock, the expectation may have been to replace him with a like-for-like substitute in the shape of Thomas.

But Bowyer didn’t want to ask too much of Thomas after such a lengthy absence as he plumped for the speedy McMullan.

“He has missed quite a bit of football with the concussion so I didn’t want to put him on too soon,” the Dens gaffer added.

“But Paul gives that threat in behind as well with his pace.”

