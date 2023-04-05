Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hoping luck has changed for Kwame Thomas after getting off the mark

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was plenty to delight anyone associated with Dundee over the weekend as they thrashed Hamilton Accies 7-0 at Dens Park.

And there was plenty to please manager Gary Bowyer as well as his side put their previous troubles in front of goal to one side as the goals flew in.

But, among the many positives, he has picked out the final goal of the weekend hammering.

Kwame Thomas has had an up-and-down time since arriving on loan from Sutton United in January.

The former England U/20 international provided a much-needed physical presence up front in his early games.

But goals did not accompany the hard work. And then came a nasty concussion in defeat at Morton in February.

Thomas returned to the bench shortly afterward but then suffered a delayed response to the head knock and was sidelined for the next five weeks.

But Saturday saw his return off the bench and a first Dundee goal as he put the cherry on the icing of a goal-laden cake for the Dark Blues.

And his manager hopes to see a boost in confidence for Thomas in the remaining six matches of the season.

The striker was one of four subs sent on for the final 10 minutes alongside Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson and Sam Fisher after Paul McMullan had come off the bench in the first half.

Impact

And Bowyer was pleased by the impact made by his “finishers” with McMullan picking up two assists and Thomas getting on the scoresheet.

“I’ve said all season it is a squad game and that showed on Saturday,” the Dundee boss said.

“We have starters and finishers and I was absolutely delighted by the impact made by the subs.

“We had Paul McMullan going on up front and he gives you something different in that position.

“He also supplied the cross for Kwame Thomas at the end.

“I’m delighted for Kwame to get off the mark as well.

“He’s been unlucky since he’s been here, goalkeepers at Hamilton and St Mirren I remember pulled off big saves to deny him.

“And then the concussion has taken a lot longer to get back from than we hoped.

“So to get his first goal will do him the world of good.”

‘Missed’

With Robinson heading off after half-an-hour due to a head knock, the expectation may have been to replace him with a like-for-like substitute in the shape of Thomas.

But Bowyer didn’t want to ask too much of Thomas after such a lengthy absence as he plumped for the speedy McMullan.

“He has missed quite a bit of football with the concussion so I didn’t want to put him on too soon,” the Dens gaffer added.

“But Paul gives that threat in behind as well with his pace.”