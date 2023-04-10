LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win

There’s no doubting Dundee’s result at Arbroath on Saturday could have been better.

On the back of a 7-0 win over Hamilton and a massive travelling support, expectations were high.

So I can see why some fans would be unhappy with the 0-0 draw at Gayfield.

But, trust me, even on the nicest day that’s an incredibly tough place to play football.

What Gary Bowyer and his side need to do now is make that point a huge one – by beating Raith Rovers at Dens Park tomorrow.

Recent games for the Dark Blues have fallen short of the must-win category but this one is right in there for me.

Perfect

Grab all three points and the league is theirs to lose.

Do that and they’ll be clear at the top.

With the swing in goal difference now firmly in their favour, it would basically be a four-point lead over Queen’s Park.

At this stage of the season, that’s massive.

But that will only be the case if they go beat Raith at Dens Park.

Again I’d expect it to be a good turnout from Dundee fans.

And those supporters could do with a lift after the anti-climax at Arbroath.

Then backing that up again at the weekend at home to Greenock Morton would be the perfect week’s work.

That would turn the one point at Arbroath into a major positive.