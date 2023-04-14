SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 10 matches from the SPFL play-offs will be broadcast live, the governing body has confirmed.

League tables are still to be finalised, with Dundee looking to reach the Premiership as champions of the second tier after assuming pole position on Tuesday night with a win over Raith Rovers.

Should they finish second they will instead contest the Premiership play-offs.

Whoever finishes third and fourth in the Championship will play the two-legged quarter-final on Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12 – and both will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The winner of that encounter will take on the team that takes second, on Friday, May 19 and Friday, May 26, with the fixture also on BBC Scotland.

Whoever wins that game will contest the Premiership play-off final against the team second bottom in the top flight – and it will be shown on Sky Sports on Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4.

Should Inverness reach the Scottish Cup Final and make the top four in the Championship, the two-legged final will instead take place on Tuesday, June 6 and Friday, June 9.

Championship and League One play-offs

Arbroath are hoping to avoid the Championship play-off and finishing ninth.

They are currently on form and in eighth, three points from safety.

Forfar are in a play-off berth in League Two with East Fife a point outside the top four, with both aiming to reach the League One play-offs.

Semi-finals for both of those will take place on Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12.

The Championship play-off final will take place on Wednesday, May 17 and Saturday, May 20.

The League One equivalent will be played on Tuesday, May 16 and Friday, May 19.

All four fixtures will be shown on BBC ALBA.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The play-offs are always something to look forward to.

“We are delighted that 10 play-off matches will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA to help showcase the SPFL at all levels.”