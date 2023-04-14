SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation play-offs

The matches will be screened on Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA, and could involve clubs from Courier Country.

By Craig Cairns
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.

A total of 10 matches from the SPFL play-offs will be broadcast live, the governing body has confirmed.

League tables are still to be finalised, with Dundee looking to reach the Premiership as champions of the second tier after assuming pole position on Tuesday night with a win over Raith Rovers.

Should they finish second they will instead contest the Premiership play-offs.

Whoever finishes third and fourth in the Championship will play the two-legged quarter-final on Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12 – and both will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Gary Bowyer’s side will be looking to avoid dropping into the play-offs. Image: SNS.

The winner of that encounter will take on the team that takes second, on Friday, May 19 and Friday, May 26, with the fixture also on BBC Scotland.

Whoever wins that game will contest the Premiership play-off final against the team second bottom in the top flight – and it will be shown on Sky Sports on Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4.

Should Inverness reach the Scottish Cup Final and make the top four in the Championship, the two-legged final will instead take place on Tuesday, June 6 and Friday, June 9.

Championship and League One play-offs

Arbroath are hoping to avoid the Championship play-off and finishing ninth.

They are currently on form and in eighth, three points from safety.

Forfar are in a play-off berth in League Two with East Fife a point outside the top four, with both aiming to reach the League One play-offs.

Semi-finals for both of those will take place on Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12.

Ray McKinnon’s Forfar currently sit among the play-off spots. Image: Dave Johnson.

The Championship play-off final will take place on Wednesday, May 17 and Saturday, May 20.

The League One equivalent will be played on Tuesday, May 16 and Friday, May 19.

All four fixtures will be shown on BBC ALBA.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The play-offs are always something to look forward to.

“We are delighted that 10 play-off matches will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA to help showcase the SPFL at all levels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee sweating over fitness of Jordan McGhee ahead of Morton game
James McPake says Dunfermline star Craig Wighton will get better and reveals how 'poster'…
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson opens up on 'older brother' relationship with strike partner…
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
Dundee star strike pair Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak 'a real handful' says boss…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'wonderful' goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as…
3 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues move clear at the top of the…
Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae…
Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as…

Most Read

1
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
2
2
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
3
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
4
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
5
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission
6
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
7
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
8
Missing Kirriemuir pensioner spotted near Lintrathen Loch
9
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
10
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

More from The Courier

Two-car crash on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk
REBECCA BAIRD: Don't let me tell you what to think about Harry Potter TV…
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray confirms 'incoming investment' that changes approach to squad-building
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Dundee to be at the heart of making Scotland a major world economy, says…
Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar's League Two survival status is…
James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range - 17 months after Storm Arwen…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]