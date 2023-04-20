EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highly-rated young Dundee goalkeeper Ally Graham is currently training with English Premier League club Southampton.

The Scotland U/15 stopper has impressed in the Dens Park academy, leading to an invite to the south-coast side’s academy.

And there has been interest from another Premier League side with a similar trip to Aston Villa in the pipeline.

Only 14, Graham has been part of the Scotland setup lately and is expected to join up with the U/15 squad’s next get-together in the next few weeks.

He made his debut at that level in a tournament in Malta in September where the young Scots faced the host side and Gibraltar.

Fantastic to see our U15 goalkeeper Alastair Graham representing his country today against Malta. Congratulations young man 🙌🏻⚽️ 🧤🧤@ScotlandNT @StJohnsOfficial pic.twitter.com/tQ6pe8fdEs — Dundee FC Academy (@DundeeFCAcademy) September 13, 2022

Highly thought of at Dundee, the club’s U/16s goalkeeper has also been playing above his age level, turning out for the U/17s.

He has been training with Southampton since Sunday and is due to return this coming Sunday, after a match on Thursday night and game against an Arsenal youth side over the weekend.