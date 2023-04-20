EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton

Scotland U/15s goalkeeper Ally Graham has joined the south-coast club for a week's training and has attracted other interest.

By George Cran
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.

Highly-rated young Dundee goalkeeper Ally Graham is currently training with English Premier League club Southampton.

The Scotland U/15 stopper has impressed in the Dens Park academy, leading to an invite to the south-coast side’s academy.

And there has been interest from another Premier League side with a similar trip to Aston Villa in the pipeline.

Only 14, Graham has been part of the Scotland setup lately and is expected to join up with the U/15 squad’s next get-together in the next few weeks.

He made his debut at that level in a tournament in Malta in September where the young Scots faced the host side and Gibraltar.

Highly thought of at Dundee, the club’s U/16s goalkeeper has also been playing above his age level, turning out for the U/17s.

He has been training with Southampton since Sunday and is due to return this coming Sunday, after a match on Thursday night and game against an Arsenal youth side over the weekend.

