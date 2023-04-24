EXCLUSIVE: Dundee agree deal to sign Albion Rovers goal-scoring sensation Charlie Reilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee agree deal to sign Albion Rovers goal-scoring sensation Charlie Reilly

The League Two winger who has scored 23 goals this season will move to Dens Park in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is heading to Dundee. Image: SNS.

Dundee have won the race to sign League Two goal-scoring sensation, Charlie Reilly.

Courier Sport understands that the 21-year-old has agreed to join the Dens Park club in the summer.

The Dark Blues have been long-term admirers of the player, who previously played with Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle.

The free-kick specialist has really kicked on in Coatbridge, scoring 23 goals from midfield this season so far, including SIX braces.

Dundee were one of a number of clubs who considered trying to sign him in January.

Brechin City may soon have to find a way of nullifying Reilly’s threat from wide areas as Rovers are currently bottom of League Two and in real danger of going into the pyramid play-off.

Whether Dundee are in the Premiership or Championship next season, it’s set to be a hectic summer of the pitch at Dens.

Only three players are under contract – Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden – while young stars in the making, like Lyall Cameron, are attracting interest from the top flight.

