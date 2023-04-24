EXCLUSIVE: Dundee agree deal to sign Albion Rovers goal-scoring sensation Charlie Reilly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have won the race to sign League Two goal-scoring sensation, Charlie Reilly.

Courier Sport understands that the 21-year-old has agreed to join the Dens Park club in the summer.

The Dark Blues have been long-term admirers of the player, who previously played with Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle.

The free-kick specialist has really kicked on in Coatbridge, scoring 23 goals from midfield this season so far, including SIX braces.

Meet Charlie Reilly…. 🔥🔥 🚹 22 / Albion Rovers / LW / Past clubs: Partick Thistle, Airdrie, Hamilton. League 2 Stats:

👕 23

⚽️ 14

🅰️ 6 It's no surprise that bigger clubs are starting to take notice of his skills and potential. Pace. Dribbling. Skill. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/b48A9YGCmD — Scouting Scotland (@ScoutingScot) February 14, 2023

Dundee were one of a number of clubs who considered trying to sign him in January.

Brechin City may soon have to find a way of nullifying Reilly’s threat from wide areas as Rovers are currently bottom of League Two and in real danger of going into the pyramid play-off.

Whether Dundee are in the Premiership or Championship next season, it’s set to be a hectic summer of the pitch at Dens.

Only three players are under contract – Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden – while young stars in the making, like Lyall Cameron, are attracting interest from the top flight.