GEORGE CRAN: Nearing D-Day for current Dundee squad – go out on a high as winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Nearing D-Day for current Dundee squad – go out on a high as winners

With most players out of contract this summer, changes are coming at Dens Park, so finishing as Championship winners would be the ideal end for this team.

Dundee players celebrate victory at Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
By George Cran

We’re heading towards D-Day for the current Dundee squad.

Or rather will it be Dee-Day for the club’s faithful fans, a first league title to celebrate since 2014?

I reckon it will be.

There is a job still to do and I back this squad of Dundee players to do just that, starting Friday at home to Cove Rangers.

But should they take the title, next Friday’s clash at Queen’s Park will be the end of a mini-era at Dens.

With the vast majority of contracts coming to an end in the summer, it is likely this squad will be breaking up and going separate ways.

Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

It feels inevitable to me that next season’s Dundee will have a completely different look to it.

Some will stay, of course.

But what better way to end their time together as a squad than with a league title in the bag?

To finish up as winners.

‘No d***heads’

Certainly after the way things went last term in the Premiership, it says a lot about the mentality of plenty of the players that they have bounced back to this position.

And if they do win it, it will be deserved success for a really good, honest, hard-working group of players.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer’s squad is heading for its D-Day. Image: SNS.

Now, this isn’t sycophancy or brown-nosing, just what I’ve seen when going up to Gardyne to speak to people.

‘No ****heads’ has been Gary Bowyer’s transfer policy since arriving and there are none in that Dens Park squad.

So it will be a shame to see a number of players leave, I just hope it’s on the best terms possible – saying farewell as Dundee head back to the Premiership.

Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park

That’ll only happen if they get the right results over the next two games.

At home to bottom-of-the-league Cove Rangers, you couldn’t ask for anything better.

You want to be champions, you’ve got to go win that game.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

Put the pressure on Queen’s Park and see what happens Saturday at Cappielow.

Never know, Dougie Imrie might just win Dundee the league! Imagine that. . .

I do, though, expect the race to go to the final game at Ochilview next Friday.

But a Dundee win against Cove and they are within touching distance of that title.

Finishing

All they need to do is remember how to finish off their chances.

It feels like they used up all their goals hammering Hamilton and coming back against Morton.

Because Saturday’s game at Inverness should have been three points in the bag.

Lyall Cameron celebrates in front of the Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

For 65/70 minutes, there was a distinct difference in quality between the sides but Dundee only had one goal to show for their efforts.

Find that scoring touch and Friday will be a memorable night at Dens Park.

One of the best in recent memory, I reckon.

The success of winning the Championship couldn’t happen to a better bunch of players as the time of this current squad nears its end.

D-Day indeed.

But they’ll only achieve that success with three points this Friday.

Dundee have to win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
Dundee's summer signing: Who is scoring sensation Charlie Reilly?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer recalls Brian Clough saying after Inverness draw as he explains…
LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going…
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee agree deal to sign Albion Rovers goal-scoring sensation Charlie Reilly
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…
3 talking points from Dundee's frustrating day in Inverness
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…

Most Read

1
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Missing Dundee man traced ‘safe and well’
6
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his own child
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]