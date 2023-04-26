GEORGE CRAN: Nearing D-Day for current Dundee squad – go out on a high as winners

We’re heading towards D-Day for the current Dundee squad.

Or rather will it be Dee-Day for the club’s faithful fans, a first league title to celebrate since 2014?

I reckon it will be.

There is a job still to do and I back this squad of Dundee players to do just that, starting Friday at home to Cove Rangers.

But should they take the title, next Friday’s clash at Queen’s Park will be the end of a mini-era at Dens.

With the vast majority of contracts coming to an end in the summer, it is likely this squad will be breaking up and going separate ways.

It feels inevitable to me that next season’s Dundee will have a completely different look to it.

Some will stay, of course.

But what better way to end their time together as a squad than with a league title in the bag?

To finish up as winners.

‘No d***heads’

Certainly after the way things went last term in the Premiership, it says a lot about the mentality of plenty of the players that they have bounced back to this position.

And if they do win it, it will be deserved success for a really good, honest, hard-working group of players.

Now, this isn’t sycophancy or brown-nosing, just what I’ve seen when going up to Gardyne to speak to people.

‘No ****heads’ has been Gary Bowyer’s transfer policy since arriving and there are none in that Dens Park squad.

So it will be a shame to see a number of players leave, I just hope it’s on the best terms possible – saying farewell as Dundee head back to the Premiership.

Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park

That’ll only happen if they get the right results over the next two games.

At home to bottom-of-the-league Cove Rangers, you couldn’t ask for anything better.

You want to be champions, you’ve got to go win that game.

Put the pressure on Queen’s Park and see what happens Saturday at Cappielow.

Never know, Dougie Imrie might just win Dundee the league! Imagine that. . .

I do, though, expect the race to go to the final game at Ochilview next Friday.

But a Dundee win against Cove and they are within touching distance of that title.

Finishing

All they need to do is remember how to finish off their chances.

It feels like they used up all their goals hammering Hamilton and coming back against Morton.

Because Saturday’s game at Inverness should have been three points in the bag.

For 65/70 minutes, there was a distinct difference in quality between the sides but Dundee only had one goal to show for their efforts.

Find that scoring touch and Friday will be a memorable night at Dens Park.

One of the best in recent memory, I reckon.

The success of winning the Championship couldn’t happen to a better bunch of players as the time of this current squad nears its end.

D-Day indeed.

But they’ll only achieve that success with three points this Friday.

Dundee have to win.