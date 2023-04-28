No Dundee title talk insists Dens Park star Lee Ashcroft as he prepares for Cove Rangers ‘fight’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

They may lead the Championship with just two matches to go but there’s no mention of any title talk at Dundee right now.

That’s according to defender Lee Ashcroft as he reveals the mantra of manager Gary Bowyer has very much been carried out by the squad.

‘One game at a time’ may well be a cliché in football but that doesn’t make it any less important a mindset.

The next game in mind is tonight’s key clash with Cove Rangers.

Victory would see the Dark Blues move to within touching distance of the Championship trophy and promotion back to the Premiership.

That’s before a potential title-decider at rivals Queen’s Park next Friday.

Never heard the word ‘title’

But Ashcroft insists there is no thinking about that clash – and certainly no talk of winning the league.

“The way the manager is he doesn’t let us get too far ahead of ourselves,” the big defender said.

“He has been like that all season, from day one he has been very low-key in that respect and has kept everyone’s feet firmly on the ground.

“I can honestly say that I have never heard the word ‘title’ come out of his mouth once, to be honest.

“It’s never talked about.

“He’s definitely very much about a game at a time and the lads have bought into that.

“It’s a good way to be, he’s been like that since he walked through the door on the first day and I think it has helped the lads a lot.

“There’s a clarity to what he does, you’re only as good as your last game and he’s instilled that mentality into us.

“This is a tough league and you can see how tight it is, so you have to focus on the next one in front of you.”

‘Take the game to them’

Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers side have struggled since the turn of the year and find themselves rock bottom of the Championship table.

The Aberdeen side have managed just two wins in 2023 but picked up the second of those last time out at Arbroath.

And Ashcroft insists there will be nothing taken lightly by Dundee tonight.

He added: “We know it’s not going to be easy because Cove are fighting for their lives.

“They went to Arbroath last week and got a great result. Not many teams go there and win so that shows you the fight they’re putting up.

“They are a team who can frustrate you so we need to be ready for that and they might also have a go, you never know.

“We have to be ready for anything. We have to go out and take the game to them.”

‘Brilliant’ fans

And a bumper home crowd is expected at Dens Park to cheer the side on.

“Our fans have been brilliant, they turn out in their numbers and we’re hoping they do the same again this week,” Ashcroft added.

“Dundee fans always do that, especially in the big games, and their support is massive for us.”

The match will be shown live on BBC Scotland, kick off 7.45pm.