3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic final day

Dark Blues held to frustrating goal-less draw to give Queen's Park the chance to retake top spot ahead of next week's showdown.

By George Cran
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.

The Championship title will be decided in a final day showdown at Queen’s Park after Dundee were held to a hugely-frustrating draw at home to Cove Rangers.

The Dark Blues had the opportunity to take a four-point lead at the top of the table ahead of the Spiders’ clash at Morton tomorrow.

However, they could find no way past a stubborn Cove side with Lee Ashcroft’s stoppage-time header coming closest to breaking the deadlock as it came back off the upright.

That was after 90 minutes of huge frustration for the Dark Blues with their opponents taking every opportunity to slow the game down.

Chances were few and very far between. An early opportunity promised better things to come as Alex Jakubiak burst into space and fired a low ball across goal but Zach Robinson on the stretch couldn’t turn it goalwards.

But neither goalkeeper was worked in a drab opening 45 and Cove Rangers were happy to keep the game as niggly as they possibly could.

Claims go up for a penalty as Alex Jakubiak is challenged by Scott Ross of Cove Rangers but no spot-kick given. Image: SNS.

The second period followed the same path – Dundee with plenty of the ball and non-stop pressure on the Cove defence but no goal.

Robinson went close on the hour mark after a storming run from Josh Mulligan created the opportunity but the on-loan frontman fired over.

But still the away defence stood up to everything Dundee threw at them.

Even in stoppage time with corners and crosses coming in, Lyall Cameron shots being saved and Ashcroft hitting the post the ball still would not go in.

Ashcroft’s header was so close and Ryan Sweeney fired the rebound over the bar to herald boos at full-time from the 6,761-strong home crowd.

Same again, same result

Manager Gary Bowyer didn’t just pick the same starting XI for the third match in a row.

Instead he picked the exact same matchday squad for the third game running, same XI, same bench.

And brought the same result – a third draw in a row.

The previous clash between these sides at Dens Park saw the first look at Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak together as a strike pairing.

Zach Robinson is fouled by Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS.

On the ball those two were looking sharp in the first half but without managing to unlock the packed Cove defence.

Off the ball, Bowyer was not happy with his two strikers. ‘Move, you two’ was clearly heard yelled from the dugout.

It took until 70 minutes into the contest before the Dens boss looked to his bench, throwing on Kwame Thomas and Paul McMullan for Jakubiak and Luke Hannant.

Ryan Clampin and Ben Williamson were next to inject something different into the mix.

But nothing would break the deadlock.

Patience

The Cove Rangers gameplan was clearly to be as irritating as humanly possible.

Time-wasting at every opportunity, Scott Fox was spoken to by referee Greg Aitken after just 20 minutes of the game after again taking his time with a goal kick.

The dark arts were on full display from the relegation-threatened side.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox was not a popular man at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Pre-match boss Bowyer spoke of the need for patience in the stands and he got that.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Dens Park without a few shouts of frustration at a misplaced pass or poor touch in a goal-less first half.

But second period the crowd realised their side needed them and the noise level increased.

They just didn’t get that goal they craved to bring the roof off the place.

Queen’s Park

All eyes now switch to Cappielow tomorrow afternoon.

After their own stuttering form, Queen’s Park are no doubt surprised to have the chance to take back top spot going into the final game.

Two points now separate the sides, meaning Owen Coyle’s side could be going into that Ochilview clash next Friday with a one-point advantage.

Twists and turns, but no one seems to want to win this league.

Another opportunity spurned by Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee v Cove Rangers: Here’s where you can watch tonight’s game for FREE
4
No Dundee title talk insists Dens Park star Lee Ashcroft as he prepares for…
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Dundee ticket allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park increased after SPFL step in
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer urges Dens Park patience ahead of crucial Cove Rangers clash
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of…
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
Dundee ask SPFL to 'urgently intervene' over away ticket allocation for potential title-decider at…

Most Read

1
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
Brechin City star Ewan Loudon will 'never forget' historic Highland League title triumph as…
Liam Dick opens up on Raith Rovers 'epiphany' and talks about getting out the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]