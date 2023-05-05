How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV for FREE

The Dark Blues travel to face Queen's Park with automatic promotion to the Premiership on the line.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
By Sean Hamilton

After nine months of relentless action, Dundee’s season comes down to just one match.

They face Queen’s Park tonight knowing that IF they avoid defeat, the Championship title – and automatic promotion – is theirs.

The stakes at Ochilview could not be higher – and around 1,000 Dees will be there to roar their heroes on.

Unfortunately, many more supporters missed out on tickets than secured them.

But they will still be able to watch Dundee and Queen’s Park tussle for the title live on TV, laptop or mobile device, whether at home, on the move, or out at their local pub.

When is Queen’s Park v Dundee?

The crucial clash takes place tonight at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Stadium, where Queen’s Park have staged most of their home matches this season.

It kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where and when can I watch the game on TV?

A shot of Ochilview Park, taken from behind the goal and looking out at the pitch through the net. Image: SNS.
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.

The match will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Viewers can tune in at:

Sky: 120

Virgin Media: 162

Freeview: 9

The broadcast will start at 7:30pm.

Is there a live stream?

Those unable to catch the Queen’s Park v Dundee on TV will be able to tune in via laptop, iPad or any appropriate mobile device via BBC iPlayer.

Dundee supporters queued from early on Monday morning to secure tickets for Friday's season-defining clash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.
Dundee supporters queued from early on Monday morning to secure tickets for Friday’s season-defining clash. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

Is there ticket availability?

Tickets for Dundee fans are completely sold out, meaning those yet to secure a brief will have to make do with the live stream or TV broadcast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]