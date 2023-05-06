Dundee to receive civic reception after sealing Championship title and return to the Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans will have the opportunity to “salute their heroes” in City Square on Sunday.

The Dark Blues were crowned winners of the Championship on Friday night after an epic title-decider at Queen’s Park.

Luke McCowan’s goal sealed the 5-3 victory after a classic contest that ebbed and flowed and twisted and turned.

Only 1,111 away fans had the opportunity to see their side win their first league title since 2014 at Ochilview.

They made plenty of noise and enjoyed their night, including an impromptu pitch invasion that delayed the trophy presentation.

The moment Dundee fans were waiting for… 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TiChqbsj7S — George Cran (@di_cranio) May 5, 2023

Those who weren’t fortunate enough to get a ticket to the match will now have the opportunity to celebrate with Gary Bowyer, the team and their trophy in City Square.

The Lord Provost of Dundee, Bill Campbell, has announced a civic reception will be held on Sunday at the City Chambers.

And supporters can see their favourites – and the trophy – from the balcony.

‘Important occasion in club’s history’

The statement from the Lord Provost read: “A civic reception will be held tomorrow (Sunday) to mark Dundee FC’s Scottish Championship title success, the Lord Provost announced today.

A civic reception will be held tomorrow (May 7) to mark @DundeeFC 's Championship title success.

Supporters will be given the chance to salute their heroes in City Square at noon & see the trophy held aloft on the balcony of the City Chambers.

Read more: https://t.co/B5ApmUB7ov pic.twitter.com/Iku7vVh842 — Lord Provost of Dundee (@LordProvostDCC) May 6, 2023

“Players and officials from the Dens Park club have been invited to attend the event, which will go ahead in the City Chambers at noon tomorrow (Sunday).

“Supporters will be given the chance to salute their heroes in City Square and see the trophy held aloft on the balcony of the City Chambers.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “It has been a tremendous season for Dundee FC, and it’s only right that we hold a civic event to mark their 2022/23 Championship title.

“It is also a chance for supporters of the club to enjoy the occasion in the City Square, in a way that has become a tradition for sporting successes over the years.

“I encourage fans to come down to the City Square at noon and mark this important occasion in the club’s history.”