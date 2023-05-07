EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam says ‘clubs have asked me’ about Dundee star Lyall Cameron as former skipper urges Premiership-bound Dee to secure contracts for young stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam says ‘clubs have asked me’ about Dundee star Lyall Cameron as former skipper urges Premiership-bound Dee to secure contracts for young stars

Dens favourite hailed the club's Championship success but warns other clubs are circling to snap up talented youngsters.

By George Cran
Charlie Adam and Lyall Cameron.
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam and Dee academy product Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS.

Charlie Adam was quick to congratulate his beloved Dundee after they clinched the Championship title.

Their 5-3 victory at Queen’s secured an immediate return to the Premiership.

Adam was captain for the club’s last promotion two years ago, before retiring following the disappointing campaign that ended in relegation 12 months later.

Many of his former team-mates remain at Dens Park and Adam was quick to congratulate them as they went one step further than 2021 by lifting the league trophy.

But thoughts have already turned to what the future might hold with the vast majority of the squad out of contract following Friday night’s game.

Included among that lengthy list are a number of impressive youth products.

Josh Mulligan made 42 appearances in all competitions, performing in different positions across the campaign.

Josh Mulligan has impressed since breaking into the Dundee team. Image: SNS.

Harry Sharp began the season as the club’s No 1 goalkeeper while Max Anderson and Fin Robertson may have played smaller parts but did play their part in the success of this season.

Sam Fisher, too, added something after he returned from loan at Dunfermline – and has two league titles to celebrate in the same season.

Lyall Cameron, though, has been a real standout as he broke onto the scene as a goalscoring midfielder.

His strike to put Dundee 4-3 up in Friday’s crucial win at Queen’s Park was his 14th goal in all competitions, the club’s top scorer across the season.

Lyall Cameron

And teams have taken notice of the 20-year-old, with English clubs asking Adam’s opinion of the talented youngster.

“The club have to look after them,” Adam exclusively told Courier Sport.

Lyall Cameron celebrates after making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title.
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title. Image: SNS.

“They knew the potential in these young players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and the likes.

“Josh did really well after coming back from loan. He’s been in and out of the team this season but has done well.

“Lyall has done great this season. When I was there the question was whether he was big enough, his height might be the problem.

“But technically he was good enough. Lyall, though, has shown he is clever enough to play against bigger players and can find those pockets of space to hurt teams.

“He’s got great feet and has a finish, he’s scored a lot of goals this season.

“It shows he just needed an opportunity. Young players sometimes just need a chance. Maybe it just needed older players to leave, maybe I was in the way.

Charlie Adam celebrating his final goal for Dundee.
Charlie Adam celebrates a final goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“He’s shown what happens when you give them an opportunity.

“A lot of clubs are looking at him and the other young players, though. There are always people looking.

“Clubs down south have asked me about him.”

Assets

Contracts have been offered to the club’s academy products this season but none have been signed.

And with the club’s divisional status up in the air until Friday’s clincher, any talks over new deals were put to one side.

Should clubs offer deals to Dundee’s U/23 stars, the Dark Blues will be due compensation.

Harry Sharp denies Simon Murray during Dundee's 3-0 win over Queen's Park.
Harry Sharp denies Queen’s Park striker Simon Murray earlier in the season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

But Adam has urged club chiefs to ensure the young talents like Cameron stick around beyond this summer.

“The club have to look after them,” Adam repeated.

“Get the contracts sorted because you don’t want to lose them for free or whatever the compensation will be.

“You want to keep them as long as possible to see them progress at Dundee because it adds value to your club.

“They are assets so it’s important you look after them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]