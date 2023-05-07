EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam says ‘clubs have asked me’ about Dundee star Lyall Cameron as former skipper urges Premiership-bound Dee to secure contracts for young stars

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam was quick to congratulate his beloved Dundee after they clinched the Championship title.

Their 5-3 victory at Queen’s secured an immediate return to the Premiership.

Adam was captain for the club’s last promotion two years ago, before retiring following the disappointing campaign that ended in relegation 12 months later.

Many of his former team-mates remain at Dens Park and Adam was quick to congratulate them as they went one step further than 2021 by lifting the league trophy.

But thoughts have already turned to what the future might hold with the vast majority of the squad out of contract following Friday night’s game.

Included among that lengthy list are a number of impressive youth products.

Josh Mulligan made 42 appearances in all competitions, performing in different positions across the campaign.

Harry Sharp began the season as the club’s No 1 goalkeeper while Max Anderson and Fin Robertson may have played smaller parts but did play their part in the success of this season.

Sam Fisher, too, added something after he returned from loan at Dunfermline – and has two league titles to celebrate in the same season.

Lyall Cameron, though, has been a real standout as he broke onto the scene as a goalscoring midfielder.

His strike to put Dundee 4-3 up in Friday’s crucial win at Queen’s Park was his 14th goal in all competitions, the club’s top scorer across the season.

Lyall Cameron

And teams have taken notice of the 20-year-old, with English clubs asking Adam’s opinion of the talented youngster.

“The club have to look after them,” Adam exclusively told Courier Sport.

“They knew the potential in these young players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and the likes.

“Josh did really well after coming back from loan. He’s been in and out of the team this season but has done well.

“Lyall has done great this season. When I was there the question was whether he was big enough, his height might be the problem.

“But technically he was good enough. Lyall, though, has shown he is clever enough to play against bigger players and can find those pockets of space to hurt teams.

“He’s got great feet and has a finish, he’s scored a lot of goals this season.

“It shows he just needed an opportunity. Young players sometimes just need a chance. Maybe it just needed older players to leave, maybe I was in the way.

“He’s shown what happens when you give them an opportunity.

“A lot of clubs are looking at him and the other young players, though. There are always people looking.

“Clubs down south have asked me about him.”

Assets

Contracts have been offered to the club’s academy products this season but none have been signed.

And with the club’s divisional status up in the air until Friday’s clincher, any talks over new deals were put to one side.

Should clubs offer deals to Dundee’s U/23 stars, the Dark Blues will be due compensation.

But Adam has urged club chiefs to ensure the young talents like Cameron stick around beyond this summer.

“The club have to look after them,” Adam repeated.

“Get the contracts sorted because you don’t want to lose them for free or whatever the compensation will be.

“You want to keep them as long as possible to see them progress at Dundee because it adds value to your club.

“They are assets so it’s important you look after them.”