Dunfermline goal hero Paul McGowan opens up on ‘hard’ season and watching parent club win league ‘the Dundee way’

The outgoing Dees midfielder said an injury "knocked the stuffing" out of his season.

By Craig Cairns
Paul McGowan was part of Dundee and Dunfermline's title-winning squad. Images: SNS.

Paul McGowan has been part of two title-winning squads this season but still looks back with some personal disappointment.

The veteran midfielder moved on loan to Dunfermline earlier in the year after an injury-hit first half of the season at Dundee.

McGowan’s form and fitness steadily improved during his time at KDM Group East End Park and was part of recent League One title celebrations – albeit, as he admits, on the fringes.

He netted his first goal for the Pars in Saturday’s win over Alloa, a cushioned lob on the angle.

That came less than 24 hours after McGowan had watched his parent club pip Queen’s Park to the Championship title on the final day in dramatic fashion – or, as McGowan puts it, “the Dundee way”.

Over the moon

“I watched the game,” said McGowan. “I was over the moon for Dundee, they deserve it as well because it has been a tough season for them.

“I was there for the majority of it, it was hard and to get it over the line it was just the Dundee way.

Luke McCowan sealed the victory at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“It is just the way they do it, they always do it the hard way.

“Personally, to look back on it, sitting here with two winners’ medals, it has been a good season but in my own head I want to do better because the injury took a bit of the stuffing out of me.

“You probably won’t see me at the front with the cup, I will be at the back clapping the boys because they deserve all the credit.

“The same with the Dundee boys, they deserve every ounce of credit that they get because, let me tell you, it is not easy.

“I’m delighted but it has been a hard season for me.”

Highs and lows

Out of contract this summer, McGowan has already expressed an interest in a return to the Pars.

Paul McGowan scored his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

After nine years at Dens Park, McGowan has endeared himself to the support but revealed at the start of his Dunfermline loan this will likely be his last at Dundee.

During that time there have been highs, including promotions, but also lows – sometimes in the same season.

In 2020, McGowan slammed the Dundee squad, struggling in the Championship at the time under the management of James McPake.

They turned things around, gaining promotion through the Premiership playoffs.

Paul McGowan leaps to join the Dundee supporters. Image: SNS.

“To go up through the playoffs is probably one of the hardest seasons in my career,” said McGowan.

“If you had told me before Christmas that we would go up through the playoffs I would never have believed you.”

