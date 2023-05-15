Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly

Dark Blues keen to avoid drawn-out search for Gary Bowyer's replacement.

By George Cran
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.

Dundee are aiming to fill their vacant manager’s seat in the coming days.

The Dens Park hotseat has been empty since Gary Bowyer was informed by a letter from John Nelms his time at the club was over last Wednesday.

And club chiefs are keen to avoid the protracted search that ultimately ended with Bowyer’s appointment last summer after talks with Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney came to nothing.

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson remains favourite to land the role.

Time

There is plenty of time until Dundee’s next fixture, with the 2023/24 season not due to start until July 15 when the Viaplay Cup kicks off.

However, with 24 players out of contract there can be no hanging about in beginning the Dens Park rebuild.

Despite being managerless, the Dark Blues did secure the future of star youngster Lyall Cameron on Friday night.

The first player to ever win Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in the same season penned a two-year contract extension.

That’s after the 20-year-old finished his breakthrough campaign as top scorer with 14 in all competitions.

Released

Meanwhile, last season’s loanees Luke Hannant and Ryan Clampin have both been released by Colchester United and are on the lookout for new clubs.

Former Dundee loanee Kwame Thomas has been released by Sutton United. Image: SNS.

Kwame Thomas will also be a free agent after being released by Sutton United.

Thomas scored three goals in 15 appearances for Dundee, including a memorable late double as the Dee came from behind at home to Greenock Morton to draw.

Hannant became a regular late in the campaign, starting the final 11 matches of the season as the Dark Blues closed in on the Championship title.

Clampin, however, struggled for game time due to injury and was unable to displace Jordan Marshall at left-back.

He made just two starts and came off the bench a further five times.

