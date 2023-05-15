Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are aiming to fill their vacant manager’s seat in the coming days.

The Dens Park hotseat has been empty since Gary Bowyer was informed by a letter from John Nelms his time at the club was over last Wednesday.

And club chiefs are keen to avoid the protracted search that ultimately ended with Bowyer’s appointment last summer after talks with Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney came to nothing.

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson remains favourite to land the role.

Time

There is plenty of time until Dundee’s next fixture, with the 2023/24 season not due to start until July 15 when the Viaplay Cup kicks off.

However, with 24 players out of contract there can be no hanging about in beginning the Dens Park rebuild.

We are delighted to announce that Lyall Cameron has signed a new two deal with the club #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/ieePvfQEds pic.twitter.com/JGIUgrNr0x — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 12, 2023

Despite being managerless, the Dark Blues did secure the future of star youngster Lyall Cameron on Friday night.

The first player to ever win Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in the same season penned a two-year contract extension.

That’s after the 20-year-old finished his breakthrough campaign as top scorer with 14 in all competitions.

Released

Meanwhile, last season’s loanees Luke Hannant and Ryan Clampin have both been released by Colchester United and are on the lookout for new clubs.

Kwame Thomas will also be a free agent after being released by Sutton United.

Thomas scored three goals in 15 appearances for Dundee, including a memorable late double as the Dee came from behind at home to Greenock Morton to draw.

Hannant became a regular late in the campaign, starting the final 11 matches of the season as the Dark Blues closed in on the Championship title.

Clampin, however, struggled for game time due to injury and was unable to displace Jordan Marshall at left-back.

He made just two starts and came off the bench a further five times.