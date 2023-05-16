Dundee head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie leaves role at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are looking for a new head of recruitment after Gary Ogilvie left his post at Dens Park.

Ogilvie joins manager Gary Bowyer, assistant boss Billy Barr and sports scientist Macauley Kenney in departing the club in the past week.

The Dark Blues finished the season as league champions and booked their spot in the Premiership for next season.

But managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan have made sweeping changes to the backroom staff since.

Bowyer and Barr were told their time at the club was over last Wednesday before Kenney also departed.

The process to find Bowyer’s replacement as manager is well under way with Callum Davidson the favourite to land the Dens hotseat.

Now the Dens chiefs need to find a new head of recruitment after Ogilvie told them he was leaving after a year in the job, Courier Sport understands.

The former Sunderland and Airdrie defender, better known for his time as a senior police officer in Dundee, was the club’s first-ever head of recruitment.

A former Dundee youth player, Ogilvie also turned out for local junior sides including Dundee Violet and Broughty Athletic and had been a long-time youth coach with the Dark Blues.

‘Disappointed’

Kenney, meanwhile, was Dundee’s first-team sports scientist and previously had spells with Edinburgh City, Alloa and Berwick Rangers.

Kenney posted a farewell note on Twitter, saying: “Champions! Delighted to win the Championship with Dundee FC and on a personal note win three back-to-back promotions.

“Disappointed at how things have ended as I now depart the club alongside the management team but ‘that’s football’ and I now look forward to the next chapter.”

Champions 🏆 Delighted to win the Championship with Dundee FC and on a personal note win 3 back to back promotions. Disappointed at how things have ended as I now depart the club alongside the management team but “that’s football” and I now look forward to the next chapter. 💙 pic.twitter.com/FNFm5tKLpL — Mac Kenney (@macsportscience) May 13, 2023