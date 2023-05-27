Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee manager search: Ayr boss Lee Bullen bats away Dens rumour following play-off defeat

Bullen's Honest Men were heavily beaten in the Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle on Friday night.

By George Cran
Ayr United boss Lee Bullen. Image: SNS.
Ayr United boss Lee Bullen says he hasn’t “heard a dickie bird” about any move to take over at Dundee.

The Dark Blues are still searching for Gary Bowyer’s replacement, 17 days since his dismissal.

That was just days after the Dee sealed their return to the Premiership by winning the Championship and an hour after he was revealed as the division’s Manager of the Year.

Callum Davidson was the early choice before he walked away at the last minute while Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray emerged as a candidate last week.

The Dens Park club have spoken to Murray after requesting permission from the Stark’s Park side.

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen. Image: SNS
However, no decision has yet been made on who will take spearhead the club’s top-flight campaign next term.

Bullen’s Ayr, meanwhile, led the way in the early stages of the Championship campaign before finishing up in second place.

Their hopes of joining Dundee at the top table of Scottish football, though, were extinguished last night after a 5-0 home hammering at the hands of Partick Thistle.

The aggregate result ended with an 8-0 victory for the Jags.

‘Job to do at Ayr’

And following that defeat, Bullen was asked about the possibility of becoming Dundee’s new manager for the season to come.

However, he shot down any rumours he was ready to move to Dens Park.

Bullen told the Daily Record: “I have not heard a dickie bird.

“Nothing at all, absolutely nothing at all. I have got a job to do at Ayr.

“We are still in the early parts of that, building a story at Ayr United and I have genuinely not heard a thing from Dundee at all.”

Conversation

