Dundee manager search: Ayr boss Lee Bullen bats away Dens rumour following play-off defeat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen says he hasn’t “heard a dickie bird” about any move to take over at Dundee.

The Dark Blues are still searching for Gary Bowyer’s replacement, 17 days since his dismissal.

That was just days after the Dee sealed their return to the Premiership by winning the Championship and an hour after he was revealed as the division’s Manager of the Year.

Callum Davidson was the early choice before he walked away at the last minute while Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray emerged as a candidate last week.

The Dens Park club have spoken to Murray after requesting permission from the Stark’s Park side.

However, no decision has yet been made on who will take spearhead the club’s top-flight campaign next term.

Bullen’s Ayr, meanwhile, led the way in the early stages of the Championship campaign before finishing up in second place.

Their hopes of joining Dundee at the top table of Scottish football, though, were extinguished last night after a 5-0 home hammering at the hands of Partick Thistle.

The aggregate result ended with an 8-0 victory for the Jags.

‘Job to do at Ayr’

And following that defeat, Bullen was asked about the possibility of becoming Dundee’s new manager for the season to come.

However, he shot down any rumours he was ready to move to Dens Park.

It's a third on the night for Partick Thistle. Scott Tiffoney finishes off another brilliant move from the away side!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/KOmEwKOc2N — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 26, 2023

Bullen told the Daily Record: “I have not heard a dickie bird.

“Nothing at all, absolutely nothing at all. I have got a job to do at Ayr.

“We are still in the early parts of that, building a story at Ayr United and I have genuinely not heard a thing from Dundee at all.”