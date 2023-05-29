Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘It feels right’: Dundee appoint ex-Dundee United coach Tony Docherty as new manager

Derek McInnes's assistant is untried as a boss but is a hugely respected coach in Scottish football.

By Eric Nicolson
Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Dundee have announced former Dundee United and St Johnstone coach, Tony Docherty, as their new manager.

In a bold move, the Dens Park club have turned to a rookie boss, albeit a coach hugely respected in Scottish football.

He has been Derek McInnes’s right-hand man for many years – at McDiarmid Park, Pittodrie and, most recently, with Kilmarnock.

Docherty told Dee TV: “It feels fantastic, it feels right.

“It’s not lost on me that it’s an absolute honour and a privilege to be named as Dundee manager.

“Don’t forget the names that went before me – Bob Shankly, Tommy Gemmell, Jocky Scott, Jim Duffy, I could go on.”

Dundee described Docherty, who lives locally, as the “outstanding candidate” to replace Gary Bowyer and lead the Dark Blues into their Premiership return.

Managing Director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”

Strachan’s ‘privilege’

Technical Director Gordon Strachan added: “Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek.

“I had the privilege to witness Tony’s coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team.

“We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that’s what we need.

“I’m thrilled we’ve got Tony on board.”

Kilmarnock thanked Docherty for his contribution at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Tony on the opportunity he has to manage such a good club.

“Living in the area, he knows the full potential of Dundee FC.

“One a personal note, I would like to thank Tony for his help and immense loyalty over all of the years we have worked together, and wish him well in his new challenge.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

