Tony Docherty: Dundee fans react to surprise managerial appointment

Dundee supporters on social media have reacted positively to the surprise appointment of Tony Docherty as manager.

The Dark Blues fan base has learned to expect the unexpected during the John Nelms era at Dens.

And putting Docherty – long-time No2 to Derek McInnes – in the hot seat represents another bold move from the Dens hierarchy.

@DeesAreUp wrote on Twitter: “Good appointment IMO. Respected coach and knows the league.

“Time to get behind the club now.”

@JamieStewart87 said: “Random one. He seemed respected as assistant manager at Aberdeen and is knowledgeable of the domestic game.

“But a big gamble and it’s no surprise to hear [Dundee technical director Gordon] Strachan say he worked with him at Scotland.”

@derrymac added: “Good experience and will know the Scottish leagues. I’ll back him for sure.”

‘Squad needs a rebuild’

Docherty – who has lived in Dundee for more than a decade – was a coach at rivals United from 2003 to 2007 before working with McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

He also had a short spell at Forfar with ex-Dark Blues star Gary Irvine.

@cghughes87 wrote: “I just feel, for our first season back up, it should have been someone with managerial experience.

“Don’t get me wrong, a lot of experience in the league but as an assistant.

“Different scenario as the top guy. Not going to criticise him as I’ve not seen what he can do, but that’s just me.”

@stevewalker88 added: “Very random appointment but at least we finally got a manager.

“Squad needs a rebuild to compete in the top flight.”

‘Worth a punt’

@SorareOnABudget said: “To be honest, 95% of fans had no idea who Gary Bowyer was last summer.

“Let’s get behind the new gaffer and look forward to seeing the squad start to take shape!

“Welcome Tony!”

Several Dundee fans acknowledged the decision to appoint a rookie boss was a “gamble”.

@AyrshireDee33 said: “Never saw that coming but good luck Tony. Lots of experience as a No2, worth a punt.

“All appointments are a gamble so let’s get behind him.”

@GarethDEdwards wrote: “Didn’t see it coming but every manager had a first job somewhere and he has the CV to support the appointment – let’s go Tony Doc!”

‘Came across well at Aberdeen’

Aberdeen supporters were complimentary about Docherty’s time at Pittodrie.

@westcoastsheep said: “Tony Doc making his first foray into management on his own. Good luck to him.

“Always came across well during his time with us. Interesting times ahead for McInnes as well without his right hand man.”

Elsewhere, fans of other Premiership sides were cynical about the appointment.

@camer0n_mcd wrote: “Dundee now need to sign an entirely new squad and stay in the division so they sacked the guy that got them promoted and they’ve appointed a guy that has never been a manager before. Absolute insanity.”