Dundee confirm Paul McMullan exit among 6 departures – but there’s mystery over future of Paul McGowan

The Dark Blues released a statement confirming a number of players would not be offered new deals

By George Cran
Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall celebrate with the Championship trophy - both though have left Dundee. Image: SNS.

Dundee have announced six of their current first-team squad will not be offered new deals.

The majority of the Dens Park squad are out of contract this summer and new manager Tony Docherty has been running the rule over last season’s Championship winners.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Paul McMullan had decided to move on from the club. Courier Sport understands he has four offers on the table from other clubs.

The Dark Blues confirmed his exit along with five other players.

Paul McGowan spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

However, there is confusion over the future of Paul McGowan after the club statement revealed they have been unable to get in touch with the long-serving midfielder.

The 35-year-old has spent nine seasons at Dens Park but finished last term on loan at James McPake’s Dunfermline.

Alex Jakubiak

Also heading out of the exit door is striker Alex Jakubiak. The former Watford man scored 10 goals last season, including the opener in the title-winning match at Queen’s Park.

He had expressed a desire to stay on at Dens Park but he will now be on the lookout for a new club.

So to will left-back Jordan Marshall. He joined the club from Queen of the South in 2019 and has been part of two promotion-winning squads.

Alex Jakubiak wheels away after opening the scoring for Dundee against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

In his four seasons at Dens Park he played 124 times for the club.

Cillian Sheridan is also departing after two injury-hit seasons at Dundee.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently recovering from his second ruptured Achilles tendon and the Dark Blues will support his continued recovery.

There was confirmation of Ian Lawlor’s exit to Doncaster Rovers while Gordon Strachan’s grandson Luke Strachan has also left after just one first-team appearance. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Alloa.

Departures

The statement read: “Dundee Football Club can announce that Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan, and Cillian Sheridan will not be offered new contracts with the club, but Cillian will continue to be supported by the club through his injury recovery.

Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Meanwhile, Ian Lawlor has moved to Doncaster Rovers.

“The club would like to sincerely thank all of the departing players for all that they have given to the club and for their professionalism and dedication.

“These individuals played an important part in last season’s Championship success and we wish them all the very best for the future.

“The club has been unable to get in touch with Paul McGowan and an update will be given regarding Paul once contact has been made with him.

“Dundee Football Club would also like to thank all of last season’s loan players who have returned to their parent clubs.”

