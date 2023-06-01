Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Paul McGowan bids farewell to Dundee and ‘incredible’ supporters as nine-year stay at Dens Park ends

The 35-year-old has left the Dark Blues after his contract came to an end

By George Cran
Paul McGowan has left Dundee after nine years. Image: SNS
Paul McGowan hailed Dundee fans for their “unbelievable support” as he said farewell to the Dark Blues.

The 35-year-old spent nine years at Dens Park and became the first man to play over 300 times for the club in the 21st century.

McGowan was a key part of the side that finished in the top six in 2014/15 as well as promotion from the Championship through the play-offs in 2020/21.

There were also two relegations and unsavoury incidents involving the police and courts.

Paul McGowan celebrates with Dundee fans
The former Celtic man, though, was quick to thank Dundee for sticking by him through those episodes.

And despite the bizarre statement on Wednesday where the club said they’d been unable to reach the midfielder, McGowan has now said goodbye to the club.

‘Strange feeling’

Paul McGowan said on the club website: “Despite leaving on loan (to Dunfermline) earlier this year, this remains a very difficult message to write.

“After nine years with Dundee, I have left the club on a permanent basis at the end of my contract.

“The club has been a huge part of my life and my career. It will be a strange feeling to no longer be a Dundee player.

“I gave my all every time I pulled on the Dundee shirt and it has been an incredible honour to do so 302 times.

“From day one I was welcomed with open arms and I have met many friends for life, too many to mention by name.

“You all know who you are and I’m thankful for all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes at the club.

Paul McGowan was signed by Paul Hartley (second left) alongside Greg Stewart (left) and Paul McGinn (second right) in 2014.

“I want to thank all the team mates I have had over the years as well as all the managers and coaches who I have worked under.

“Finally, I have to thank the fans. The backing the team and myself have received during my time at Dens has been incredible.

“Through good times and bad times, you have shown unbelievable support.

“We have had some unforgettable times together and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

McGowan was among six players released by Dundee on Wednesday alongside Paul McMullan, Cillian Sherian, Jordan Marshall, Luke Strachan and Ian Lawlor who has already joined Doncaster Rovers.

Marshall posted on Twitter: “Great way to finish my four years. All the best.”

Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins, meanwhile, signed new two-year deals earlier in the week.

