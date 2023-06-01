Paul McGowan bids farewell to Dundee and ‘incredible’ supporters as nine-year stay at Dens Park ends

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan hailed Dundee fans for their “unbelievable support” as he said farewell to the Dark Blues.

The 35-year-old spent nine years at Dens Park and became the first man to play over 300 times for the club in the 21st century.

McGowan was a key part of the side that finished in the top six in 2014/15 as well as promotion from the Championship through the play-offs in 2020/21.

There were also two relegations and unsavoury incidents involving the police and courts.

The former Celtic man, though, was quick to thank Dundee for sticking by him through those episodes.

And despite the bizarre statement on Wednesday where the club said they’d been unable to reach the midfielder, McGowan has now said goodbye to the club.

‘Strange feeling’

Paul McGowan said on the club website: “Despite leaving on loan (to Dunfermline) earlier this year, this remains a very difficult message to write.

“After nine years with Dundee, I have left the club on a permanent basis at the end of my contract.

“The club has been a huge part of my life and my career. It will be a strange feeling to no longer be a Dundee player.

“I gave my all every time I pulled on the Dundee shirt and it has been an incredible honour to do so 302 times.

“From day one I was welcomed with open arms and I have met many friends for life, too many to mention by name.

“You all know who you are and I’m thankful for all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes at the club.

“I want to thank all the team mates I have had over the years as well as all the managers and coaches who I have worked under.

“Finally, I have to thank the fans. The backing the team and myself have received during my time at Dens has been incredible.

“Through good times and bad times, you have shown unbelievable support.

“We have had some unforgettable times together and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

My time has come to an end at @DundeeFC. Great way to finish my 4 years. All the best 💙 pic.twitter.com/B3LcB6cwOD — Jordan Marshall (@JMarshall396) June 1, 2023

McGowan was among six players released by Dundee on Wednesday alongside Paul McMullan, Cillian Sherian, Jordan Marshall, Luke Strachan and Ian Lawlor who has already joined Doncaster Rovers.

Marshall posted on Twitter: “Great way to finish my four years. All the best.”

Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins, meanwhile, signed new two-year deals earlier in the week.