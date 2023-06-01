Alex Jakubiak ‘gutted’ to leave Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Jakubiak is “gutted” to be leaving Dundee.

The Dark Blues announced the departure of six players on Wednesday with striker Jakubiak among them.

His final match for the Dark Blues saw the club win the Championship title against Queen’s Park with ‘Jak’ on target at Ochilview.

That took his tally for last season to 10 goals in 30 appearances following two injury-hit campaigns at Dens Park.

The 26-year-old said earlier this year that his time out injured has been the hardest time of his life.

But he was delighted to finish his time as a dark blue on a high by lifting the league trophy even if he is disappointed to be leaving the club.

Jakubiak took to Twitter to say: “Gutted but that’s football.

“After 3 seasons, my time at Dundee has come to an end.

“Had the hardest time of my life being injured, stuck to it, believed in myself and came out stronger.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better finish lifting the league title, a memory I’ll hold forever.”

