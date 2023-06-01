Alex Jakubiak ‘gutted’ to leave Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Alex Jakubiak ‘gutted’ to leave Dundee

The frontman was released by the Dark Blues after three years at Dens Park

By George Cran
Alex Jakubiak is looking for a new club after leaving Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Alex Jakubiak is “gutted” to be leaving Dundee.

The Dark Blues announced the departure of six players on Wednesday with striker Jakubiak among them.

His final match for the Dark Blues saw the club win the Championship title against Queen’s Park with ‘Jak’ on target at Ochilview.

That took his tally for last season to 10 goals in 30 appearances following two injury-hit campaigns at Dens Park.

Alex Jakubiak lifts the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

The 26-year-old said earlier this year that his time out injured has been the hardest time of his life.

But he was delighted to finish his time as a dark blue on a high by lifting the league trophy even if he is disappointed to be leaving the club.

‘Gutted’

Jakubiak took to Twitter to say: “Gutted but that’s football.

“After 3 seasons, my time at Dundee has come to an end.

“Had the hardest time of my life being injured, stuck to it, believed in myself and came out stronger.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better finish lifting the league title, a memory I’ll hold forever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone 2022/23 post-mortem as Tony Docherty steps out of…
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty is ready for the Dens Park hotseat says long-time…
Paul McGowan bids farewell to Dundee and 'incredible' supporters as nine-year stay at Dens…
Dundee confirm Paul McMullan exit among 6 departures - but there's mystery over future…
Paul McMullan reportedly set for Dundee exit as winger mulls other offers
Dundee hand Adam Legzdins extended contract as goalkeeper hails club's 'fantastic' fans
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I've got 'right tools' to succeed at Dens Park
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee - the club that never stops surprising
Dundee's Cammy Kerr insists 'there's no place I'd rather be' as he pens new…
Dundee announce loss of almost £900,000 - and anticipate more to come

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]