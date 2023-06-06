Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have taken a calculated gamble with Tony Docherty – early signs are promising

Former Dens Park defender Lee Wilkie has first-hand knowledge of Docherty's coaching ability.

New Dundee manager Tony Docherty with managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

The early signs of Tony Docherty’s reign as Dundee manager are positive.

The club’s key young talent has been tied down to new deals, more experienced and influential players signed up as well.

And Joe Shaughnessy as a first signing is very, very decent.

I’m not sure you can land a better signing in your first week, to be honest.

Shaughnessy ticks all the boxes for a team coming up to a new league – plenty of experience in the division and well known to the manager.

There won’t be any surprises for Docherty there.

In your early days as a manager you need players you can rely on and he’ll be in that bracket.

Defence

It also strengthens what was a key part of the Dundee team last season.

They had their moments of course but the Dark Blues back line played a huge role in bringing back that league title.

Already Dundee have Lee Ashcroft and Cammy Kerr to add to Tyler French and Shaughnessy plus possibly Jordan McGhee.

Ryan Sweeney with the Championship trophy and Dundee fans. Image: Alan Richardson

Ryan Sweeney leaving is a blow because he and Ashcroft were formidable last season.

With Shaughnessy and the returning French you have some options there though another body is probably needed.

With others departing like Paul McMullan, Alex Jakubiak and Paul McGowan I feel like it was probably their time to move on to something new.

Encouraging

The most encouraging thing for me, though, was convincing Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan to stick around for another two years.

They are assets you don’t want to let slip through your grasp.

We saw how important they became last season and they are only going to get better playing more first-team football at a higher level.

Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season.
Josh Mulligan signed a new Dundee contract at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

The coaching ability of Docherty, too, will help them a lot.

I’d throw Luke McCowan into the same bracket as well – young talented players who have shown their ability already but have more to come.

There is real potential there and the club have appointed a man capable of bringing that out.

I know how good Docherty is

Nobody really saw it coming but I do think bringing Docherty in is a really good move.

I’ve seen him work first-hand during my time at United and he is a really excellent coach.

Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Really good on the training field and focused on the job, he also has a laugh and fosters a really positive atmosphere.

That can be hugely important.

Obviously he has a tough job on his hands to rebuild the squad at Dens Park – there’s probably another 10 or so players to get secured before the season starts.

But, like the signing of Shaughnessy, Docherty ticks the boxes for what Dundee want.

The only tick missing is his managerial experience and that side of it is a gamble from the Dark Blues.

But it is a calculated gamble because of his experience and ability as a coach.

I think it’s a gamble worth taking and the early signs are very promising for ‘Doc’ and Dundee.

