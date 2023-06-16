Cammy Kerr reckons true depth of young talent at Dundee yet to be revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Kerr reckons true depth of young talent at Dundee yet to be revealed

Dundee full back believes there are more young players at Dens Park who could make the breakthrough.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Dundee are increasingly renowned for producing gifted youngsters.

But Cammy Kerr reckons the true depth of young talent at Dens Park is yet to be revealed.

Young Dee Lyall Cameron hit the headlines last season after notching 14 goals in his breakthrough campaign.

He has since joined teammate Josh Mulligan in the Scotland under-21 squad, while fellow academy graduates Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Fin Robertson have all signed new contracts this summer.

The home-grown group have become household names amongst Dundee fans.

Dundee's academy graduates celebrate winning the Championship title against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

But Kerr, who also came through the ranks at Dens Park, believes there are still other youngsters at the club waiting for their chance to shine.

Asked about the benefits of seeing young players breaking into the side, he told Dee TV: “It’s massive.

“It probably goes under the radar a bit, how good the younger players are at the club.

“They don’t get credit they deserve at times.

“I know Lyall (Cameron) got plenty of attention at the end of last season  – and rightly so.

“But there are other ones there as well that maybe didn’t get as much game time, but whose talents and attitudes are unquestionable – and I’m sure they’ll show that this season.”

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty has already performed some surgery on his squad for next season, with a mix of entirely new recruits and new contracts for familiar stars.

New ‘role model’ role for Kerr

Throw in another injection of young talent and the onus will be on more experienced members of the squad to set the tone – and standards – for the group.

At 27 – and after more than a decade at Dens Park – Kerr knows he’s now in that category.

“People involved in football understand the tightness of a group can be crucial,” he said.

“We need to make sure we have that from day one – and I’m sure we will.

“We’ve got a good blend of boys who’ve been here the last couple of seasons and we’ve got the younger lads who play a massive part in this football club.

“They’re at an age now, 20, 21, 22, where they’ll have to step up again, like they did last season.

“People like myself, getting a wee bit older, it’s important that we’re pushing them on with us and trying to be the right role models.”

Cammy Kerr says his side must take the positive from their gutsy showing against Celtic.
Cammy Kerr challenges Celtic star Jota at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Kerr has played in the Premiership before with Dundee.

But he has thus far been unable to help them break out of being a yo-yo club.

He recognises the part he has to play in helping them cement their top flight status this coming season.

And the prospect of doing so under a new manager excites him.

“The goal is consolidate our place in the league,” he said.

“Especially coming up from the Championship, that’s the main focus.

“Long term, we know where the club should be. But that’s up to the whole group – players, staff, everyone at the club – to connect to make sure we do that.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to the manager a few times in the past and he’s been brand new.

“I’ve also spoken to people recently on my coaching badges and they speak so highly of him, so I’m excited to get going.”

