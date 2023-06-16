Cammy Kerr reckons true depth of young talent at Dundee yet to be revealed

Dundee are increasingly renowned for producing gifted youngsters.

But Cammy Kerr reckons the true depth of young talent at Dens Park is yet to be revealed.

Young Dee Lyall Cameron hit the headlines last season after notching 14 goals in his breakthrough campaign.

He has since joined teammate Josh Mulligan in the Scotland under-21 squad, while fellow academy graduates Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Fin Robertson have all signed new contracts this summer.

The home-grown group have become household names amongst Dundee fans.

But Kerr, who also came through the ranks at Dens Park, believes there are still other youngsters at the club waiting for their chance to shine.

Asked about the benefits of seeing young players breaking into the side, he told Dee TV: “It’s massive.

“It probably goes under the radar a bit, how good the younger players are at the club.

“They don’t get credit they deserve at times.

“I know Lyall (Cameron) got plenty of attention at the end of last season – and rightly so.

“But there are other ones there as well that maybe didn’t get as much game time, but whose talents and attitudes are unquestionable – and I’m sure they’ll show that this season.”

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty has already performed some surgery on his squad for next season, with a mix of entirely new recruits and new contracts for familiar stars.

New ‘role model’ role for Kerr

Throw in another injection of young talent and the onus will be on more experienced members of the squad to set the tone – and standards – for the group.

At 27 – and after more than a decade at Dens Park – Kerr knows he’s now in that category.

“People involved in football understand the tightness of a group can be crucial,” he said.

“We need to make sure we have that from day one – and I’m sure we will.

“We’ve got a good blend of boys who’ve been here the last couple of seasons and we’ve got the younger lads who play a massive part in this football club.

“They’re at an age now, 20, 21, 22, where they’ll have to step up again, like they did last season.

“People like myself, getting a wee bit older, it’s important that we’re pushing them on with us and trying to be the right role models.”

Kerr has played in the Premiership before with Dundee.

But he has thus far been unable to help them break out of being a yo-yo club.

He recognises the part he has to play in helping them cement their top flight status this coming season.

And the prospect of doing so under a new manager excites him.

“The goal is consolidate our place in the league,” he said.

“Especially coming up from the Championship, that’s the main focus.

“Long term, we know where the club should be. But that’s up to the whole group – players, staff, everyone at the club – to connect to make sure we do that.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to the manager a few times in the past and he’s been brand new.

“I’ve also spoken to people recently on my coaching badges and they speak so highly of him, so I’m excited to get going.”