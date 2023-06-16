Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing

The midfielder's attitude is the type which should stand the Dee in good stead next season.

Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

I like the bullish approach of Dundee’s young midfielder Lyall Cameron.

The 20-year-old, who has pledged his immediate future to the Dark Blues, is in a confident mood ahead of their return to the Premiership and his attitude is spot on.

There’s a fine line between belief and bravado, but far better to aim for the stars and maybe hit the moon than abandon ambition.

Cameron told The Courier: “I have a good feeling about next season. Clubs always go in and say they just want to survive and low ambitions but I don’t see why we shouldn’t aim higher.”

‘Refreshing to hear such confidence’

That approach is right out of the Jim McLean school of thinking.

The legendary Dundee United manager, who of course starred at Dens as a player, was fond of saying: “If you accept mediocrity then that’s almost certainly what you’ll get”.

There’s nothing mediocre in Cameron’s attitude and while it might indicate some of the blissful naivety of youth and pile extra pressure on, it’s refreshing to hear such confidence instead of the usual platitudes about just hoping to survive in the top tier.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
Mediocrity of the mind is as debilitating as mediocrity on the field of play.

One equates to the other.

A lack of self-belief and inner confidence in a player or a team will be reflected on the pitch and the results will mirror that apprehension.

So in my book it’s great to hear Cameron say he’s aiming high.

That’s just the sort of attitude which should stand the Dee in good stead next season.

Strikers who can score, hold the ball up with their backs to goal and bring others into play aren’t available online for next day delivery.

So Chris Kane’s new six-month deal at St Johnstone is a big bonus.

If the 28-year-old can remain free of the injury troubles which have plagued him he’s worth his weight in gold.

Chris Kane.
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

His boss Steven MacLean perfected the role of being a troublesome front man and knows that the physical robustness and the mischief and nous that Kane carries is a scarce commodity in the football market place.

If Kane can recapture full fitness and win a new deal then Saints have a ready-made, known quantity available instead of scouring the market for a similar style of player who may not be nearly as a good a fit as a man who on his game is a proper pain in the proverbial for opponents.

Jim Goodwin is making all the right noises at Tannadice but no matter how silky his words United fans won’t be happy until new signings are made and those who underperformed last season can prove they’ve mended their ways.

A couple of quick quality signings will be a good start to lift the gloom which is still enveloping Arabs since demotion.

Getting those through the door will be the acid test of United’s attractiveness.

The manager is eloquent and loquacious; those skills may be crucial in attracting top talent.

