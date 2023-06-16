Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing

I like the bullish approach of Dundee’s young midfielder Lyall Cameron.

The 20-year-old, who has pledged his immediate future to the Dark Blues, is in a confident mood ahead of their return to the Premiership and his attitude is spot on.

There’s a fine line between belief and bravado, but far better to aim for the stars and maybe hit the moon than abandon ambition.

Cameron told The Courier: “I have a good feeling about next season. Clubs always go in and say they just want to survive and low ambitions but I don’t see why we shouldn’t aim higher.”

‘Refreshing to hear such confidence’

That approach is right out of the Jim McLean school of thinking.

The legendary Dundee United manager, who of course starred at Dens as a player, was fond of saying: “If you accept mediocrity then that’s almost certainly what you’ll get”.

There’s nothing mediocre in Cameron’s attitude and while it might indicate some of the blissful naivety of youth and pile extra pressure on, it’s refreshing to hear such confidence instead of the usual platitudes about just hoping to survive in the top tier.

Mediocrity of the mind is as debilitating as mediocrity on the field of play.

One equates to the other.

A lack of self-belief and inner confidence in a player or a team will be reflected on the pitch and the results will mirror that apprehension.

So in my book it’s great to hear Cameron say he’s aiming high.

That’s just the sort of attitude which should stand the Dee in good stead next season.

Strikers who can score, hold the ball up with their backs to goal and bring others into play aren’t available online for next day delivery.

So Chris Kane’s new six-month deal at St Johnstone is a big bonus.

If the 28-year-old can remain free of the injury troubles which have plagued him he’s worth his weight in gold.

His boss Steven MacLean perfected the role of being a troublesome front man and knows that the physical robustness and the mischief and nous that Kane carries is a scarce commodity in the football market place.

If Kane can recapture full fitness and win a new deal then Saints have a ready-made, known quantity available instead of scouring the market for a similar style of player who may not be nearly as a good a fit as a man who on his game is a proper pain in the proverbial for opponents.

Jim Goodwin is making all the right noises at Tannadice but no matter how silky his words United fans won’t be happy until new signings are made and those who underperformed last season can prove they’ve mended their ways.

A couple of quick quality signings will be a good start to lift the gloom which is still enveloping Arabs since demotion.

Getting those through the door will be the acid test of United’s attractiveness.

The manager is eloquent and loquacious; those skills may be crucial in attracting top talent.