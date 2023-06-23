Antonio Portales must past English test before visa is approved, reveals Tony Docherty as Dundee boss lifts lid on incredible bleep test feat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales must past English test before visa is approved, reveals Tony Docherty as Dundee boss lifts lid on incredible bleep test feat

Docherty lifted the lid on the hurdles Dundee must clear to secure a visa for Antonio Portales.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty is keeping a close eye on Antonio Portales' visa application. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty is keeping a close eye on Antonio Portales' visa application. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Tony Docherty hopes new Dundee signing Antonio Portales is cleared to play sooner rather than later.

The Mexican defender’s visa application has been submitted but there are still other hurdles for the 27-year-old to clear, including an English test.

Dark Blues boss Docherty admits he is desperate to begin working with the no-nonsense former Atlante FC central defender.

And the manager is keeping his fingers crossed that all the formalities can be finalised to allow Portales to join his new team-mates when they fly out for a tour to Ireland next month.

Docherty said: “Antonio is a bit of a throwback and he loves defending.

Antonio Portales hopes to secure visa and join up with Dundee soon. Image: YouTube

“When you watch his footage and games he has played in which we have covered extensively – we have done a lot of due diligence on him – he has real positive qualities.

“The biggest thing about him is he loves to defend. He is right up for a tackle and plays the game with real passion. It is something Dundee fans will relate to.

“Another thing for me is that he is good in both boxes – he scored nine goals last year in 45 games.

“We are just desperate to get him in the building but obviously we are having to go through the process of the visa application which we have passed now.

“There are other hurdles that we need to go through but hopefully we can get him in here before we go to Ireland.

Tony Docherty (left) and assistant Stuart Taylor in discussion as pre-season training begins. Image: SNS

“Then if not, when we are in Ireland because I think that would be a really important time for him to bed in.

“That’s my timescale and the club are working very hard to make sure that happens.

“He also needs to pass an English test which he is doing at the moment.

“I have had a couple of Zoom calls with him and he speaks back to you in English.”

Bleep test destroyed by star

Docherty met up with his players for the first time earlier this week as the Dundee squad returned for pre-season training.

The manager was delighted with the results from the fitness tests and he admitted he was taken aback by midfielder Lyall Cameron’s efforts in the dreaded beep test.

Docherty said: “There is a real buzz about the place with the boys getting back.

“I am pleased to say we set them a wee task to make sure they came back at an expected level in terms of fitness and, to a man, every one of them has.

“That is really good for me because it gives us a good platform to build on now for our pre-season programme.

“One thing has surprised me and I have never seen this before.

“Lyall Cameron on the beep test the other day ran right through the highest level it can go to!

“So that was a pleasant surprise.

“But generally I am heartened seeing the application of the players which gives me a real indication that they are a proper group with a brilliant mentality.”

