Antonio Portales must past English test before visa is approved, reveals Tony Docherty as Dundee boss lifts lid on incredible bleep test feat

Tony Docherty hopes new Dundee signing Antonio Portales is cleared to play sooner rather than later.

The Mexican defender’s visa application has been submitted but there are still other hurdles for the 27-year-old to clear, including an English test.

Dark Blues boss Docherty admits he is desperate to begin working with the no-nonsense former Atlante FC central defender.

And the manager is keeping his fingers crossed that all the formalities can be finalised to allow Portales to join his new team-mates when they fly out for a tour to Ireland next month.

Docherty said: “Antonio is a bit of a throwback and he loves defending.

“When you watch his footage and games he has played in which we have covered extensively – we have done a lot of due diligence on him – he has real positive qualities.

“The biggest thing about him is he loves to defend. He is right up for a tackle and plays the game with real passion. It is something Dundee fans will relate to.

“Another thing for me is that he is good in both boxes – he scored nine goals last year in 45 games.

“We are just desperate to get him in the building but obviously we are having to go through the process of the visa application which we have passed now.

“There are other hurdles that we need to go through but hopefully we can get him in here before we go to Ireland.

“Then if not, when we are in Ireland because I think that would be a really important time for him to bed in.

“That’s my timescale and the club are working very hard to make sure that happens.

“He also needs to pass an English test which he is doing at the moment.

“I have had a couple of Zoom calls with him and he speaks back to you in English.”

Bleep test destroyed by star

Docherty met up with his players for the first time earlier this week as the Dundee squad returned for pre-season training.

The manager was delighted with the results from the fitness tests and he admitted he was taken aback by midfielder Lyall Cameron’s efforts in the dreaded beep test.

Docherty said: “There is a real buzz about the place with the boys getting back.

“I am pleased to say we set them a wee task to make sure they came back at an expected level in terms of fitness and, to a man, every one of them has.

“That is really good for me because it gives us a good platform to build on now for our pre-season programme.

“One thing has surprised me and I have never seen this before.

“Lyall Cameron on the beep test the other day ran right through the highest level it can go to!

“So that was a pleasant surprise.

“But generally I am heartened seeing the application of the players which gives me a real indication that they are a proper group with a brilliant mentality.”