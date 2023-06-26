Shaun Byrne has fresh start at Dundee, reveals Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Shaun Byrne has fresh start at Dundee, reveals Tony Docherty

Forgotten midfield man Shaun Byrne has been brought in from the cold.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty insists it is a fresh start at Dundee for Shaun Byrne.

The experienced midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements last season by previous Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer and was told he was free to find another club.

The fans’ favourite decided to stay at Dens and fight for his place, but his appearances were few and far between, with the 30-year-old mostly restricted to brief cameos from the bench as Dundee clinched the Championship title.

Now, as the club prepares for life in the Premiership, Bowyer’s successor as manager, Docherty, admits it is a new chapter for Byrne.

Shaun Byrne hoists the Championship trophy after the Dark Blues sealed promotion against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

The 52-year-old stressed: “Yes, for every one of the players. I said that when I came in the door – it is up to them.

“I have a fresh pair of eyes and I will be very analytical at every training session watching for habits, mentalities and ability.

“But it is a clean slate for all of them and they all have an opportunity to impress me and stake a claim to be starting in the team.”

Tyler French

Another player making a fresh start at Dens is Tyler French.

The 24-year-old joined Dundee from Wrexham last summer and quickly established himself in Bowyer’s first-choice team.

However, the defender suffered a horror leg break against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup in January which brought his season to a premature end.

Now, though, French is ready to move on to the next stage of his recovery.

Docherty revealed: “Tyler is coming along well.

“He has done his rehab and we have had another X-ray done just to make sure that we can push his work on a little bit.

Tyler French is on the road to recovery from leg break. Image: SNS.

“But he is a good boy and I have been impressed by him.

“He is one of those who just gets on with it.

“He looks like he has a good pain threshold so he knows the work he is doing now might be a bit uncomfortable but he just has to get through it.

“I have been really impressed by the mentality of the squad and he is another one who comes into that category.”

Skipper uncertainty

Dundee’s captain last season, centre-half Ryan Sweeney, has now left Dens after turning down a new contract.

However, Docherty admitted he is in no rush to appoint a successor to the title-winning skipper.

The manager added: “I am going to wait and see because I think we have four or five captains but obviously one of them will come to the fore.

“That will happen for me as a natural progression.

“There are definite candidates but with regards to the ones we bring in as well, that will come to the fore and I will unveil that, if you like, closer to the first game of the season.

“I quite like the competition for it because like I said we have a lot of candidates for it.”

