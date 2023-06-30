Dundee seal sensational return for fans favourite Zach Robinson

Zach Robinson is back at Dundee after the club announced his capture on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old finished last season as the Dee’s top league scorer on their way to the Championship title.

That included a strike in the final-day victory over Queen’s Park as he cemented his status as a fans favourite at Dens Park.

The striker had been linked with interest from a number of EFL clubs at the end of last season but the Dark Blues have secured his services for another year.

Robinson re-joins on another season-long loan from League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

Last season he netted 13 times in 33 appearances with 12 of those coming in the successful Championship campaign.

‘Thrilled’

Tony Docherty said on the club website: “We are absolutely thrilled to get Zach back at the club where he had such brilliant success last season.

“He had a fantastic goal return and scored some very important goals which helped the club win the Championship.

“It is a signing that will massively excite the fans who love him after he had such a massive impact last term.

“Personally, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Zach.

“I saw a lot of him last season and always came away thinking what a talented player he was, he made a huge impression on me.

“I am sure Zach along with the other new additions to the squad will make us a competitive team this year.”

Robinson will be available for Saturday’s friendly at Brechin City.