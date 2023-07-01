Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails ‘excellent’ Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses trialist

Tony Docherty hailed an “excellent” Dundee performance in their first pre-season test as the Dark Blues defeated Brechin City 5-1 at Glebe Park.

An experienced starting XI saw new signings Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessy make their first appearances in dark blue alongside trialist Jacob Jones.

It was Tiffoney who grabbed the headlines, scoring twice in the opening 45 minutes with Max Anderson’s fine finish making it 3-0 at half-time.

A host of changes would come in the second half with 10 youth products coming off the bench.

Brechin got on the scoresheet through Ewan Loudon before trialist Jones curled in a free-kick for 4-1.

Late on youngster Finlay Allan capped a fine day for the Dark Blues as he followed up Ross Clark’s shot to make it 5-1.

And Docherty was delighted with his side.

‘Real threat’

“It was a really good exercise, the boys have done 10 sessions this week all fitness,” the Dundee boss said.

“We got so much out of the game. Once we got to grips with the game and the way we wanted to play I thought we were excellent.

“We moved the ball quick on a sticky pitch and we opened them up.

“Our three goals were excellent and Tiffoney looked a real threat, he could have scored three or four.

“I’m pleased he got off the mark, I think that’s important for a new signing.

“He should have had a hat-trick, mind you, but I’m pleased for him.

“The young lads, too, came on at 60 minutes and they won their game as well 2-1.

“The crowd were great, it was a good turnout, so I’m glad there was a wee reward for them on a sunny day.”

Charlie Reilly

Returning frontman Zach Robinson wasn’t available yet and neither was fellow new signing Charlie Reilly.

The ex-Albion Rovers man was at Glebe Park but wasn’t risked. Docherty hopes he’ll be available for Wednesday night’s trip to Bray Wanderers in Ireland.

“Unfortunately (Charlie) came into pre-season with a wee knock,” the Dundee boss added.

“He could have featured today but we’re taking it easy on him. He’ll hopefully feature on Wednesday.”

Trialist

The trialist at left-back, meanwhile, was Jacob Jones.

The 21-year-old represented Wales at U/20 level and was most recently with Forest Green, though spent last season in National League North with King’s Lynn Town.

Docherty revealed Nottingham Forest assistant manager Alan Tate sent Jones Dundee’s way after he coached the Welshman in the Swansea City academy.

Jones was the only player to play the entire 90 minutes and got on the scoresheet with a low curling free-kick from 25 yards.

Docherty said: “He did well. Jacob Jones, someone who was recommended by Alan Tate at Nottingham Forest.

“He did well. I’ll speak to him when we go back and will see where we go from there.”