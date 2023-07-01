Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails ‘excellent’ Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses trialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails ‘excellent’ Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses trialist

New signing Scott Tiffoney knocked in two goals as the Dee won 5-1 at Glebe Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Glebe Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

Tony Docherty hailed an “excellent” Dundee performance in their first pre-season test as the Dark Blues defeated Brechin City 5-1 at Glebe Park.

An experienced starting XI saw new signings Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessy make their first appearances in dark blue alongside trialist Jacob Jones.

It was Tiffoney who grabbed the headlines, scoring twice in the opening 45 minutes with Max Anderson’s fine finish making it 3-0 at half-time.

A host of changes would come in the second half with 10 youth products coming off the bench.

Brechin got on the scoresheet through Ewan Loudon before trialist Jones curled in a free-kick for 4-1.

Dundee youngster Finlay Allan celebrates his goal at Brechin. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee youngster Finlay Allan celebrates his goal at Brechin alongside Euan Mutale. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Late on youngster Finlay Allan capped a fine day for the Dark Blues as he followed up Ross Clark’s shot to make it 5-1.

And Docherty was delighted with his side.

‘Real threat’

“It was a really good exercise, the boys have done 10 sessions this week all fitness,” the Dundee boss said.

“We got so much out of the game. Once we got to grips with the game and the way we wanted to play I thought we were excellent.

“We moved the ball quick on a sticky pitch and we opened them up.

Tiffoney makes it 2-0 at Brechin. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.
Tiffoney makes it 2-0 at Brechin. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

“Our three goals were excellent and Tiffoney looked a real threat, he could have scored three or four.

“I’m pleased he got off the mark, I think that’s important for a new signing.

“He should have had a hat-trick, mind you, but I’m pleased for him.

“The young lads, too, came on at 60 minutes and they won their game as well 2-1.

“The crowd were great, it was a good turnout, so I’m glad there was a wee reward for them on a sunny day.”

Charlie Reilly

Returning frontman Zach Robinson wasn’t available yet and neither was fellow new signing Charlie Reilly.

The ex-Albion Rovers man was at Glebe Park but wasn’t risked. Docherty hopes he’ll be available for Wednesday night’s trip to Bray Wanderers in Ireland.

“Unfortunately (Charlie) came into pre-season with a wee knock,” the Dundee boss added.

“He could have featured today but we’re taking it easy on him. He’ll hopefully feature on Wednesday.”

Trialist

The trialist at left-back, meanwhile, was Jacob Jones.

Dundee trialist Jacob Jones (L) and Brechin's Ewan Loudon tangle at Glebe Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee trialist Jacob Jones (L) and Brechin’s Ewan Loudon tangle at Glebe Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The 21-year-old represented Wales at U/20 level and was most recently with Forest Green, though spent last season in National League North with King’s Lynn Town.

Docherty revealed Nottingham Forest assistant manager Alan Tate sent Jones Dundee’s way after he coached the Welshman in the Swansea City academy.

Jones was the only player to play the entire 90 minutes and got on the scoresheet with a low curling free-kick from 25 yards.

Docherty said: “He did well. Jacob Jones, someone who was recommended by Alan Tate at Nottingham Forest.

“He did well. I’ll speak to him when we go back and will see where we go from there.”

