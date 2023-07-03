Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken

Dundee have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joins the Dark Blues as new boss Tony Docherty builds his squad for the upcoming Premiership campaign.

McCracken is a former Scotland U/17 international and started his career at Hamilton Accies before heading south to Carrow Road in 2016.

He is yet to make an appearance for the English Championship outfit but has signed two contract extensions during his time at Norwich.

Last season he headed out on loan twice, spending the first half of 2022/23 as cover for League of Ireland side Bohemians before an emergency loan saw him help Stevenage Borough to promotion from League Two at the end of last season.

After joining in March, McCracken kept two clean sheets in five matches before injury cut that spell short.

McCracken now comes in to challenge Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp for the gloves at Dens Park and will travel with the club to Ireland this week.

Legzdins and Sharp each played 45 minutes in Saturday’s pre-season opener at Brechin City.

‘Fight for the jersey’

McCracken told the club website: “It feels great, there has been a bit of interest for a while now, so I’m glad to get it done and to be here.

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a few times over the last couple of weeks and once I spoke to him my mind was pretty much made up on where I wanted to go and it was just a matter of getting the green light from Norwich to come up.

“The gaffer said you’ll come in and fight for your jersey and that was my mind made up.”

‘Big character’

Dens boss Tony Docherty said: “We are delighted to have him in the building, he is an extremely talented young goalkeeper from Norwich who they rate very highly.

“He now just needs to get to that next stage in his career in terms of his development, so we are delighted to have him on board.

“He’s a big character, a great personality and from what we’ve heard and seen of him we are very impressed.

“He’ll be coming to Ireland with us to integrate with the boys.

“I’ve said to Jon he’s in a fight for the jersey and that No 1 spot and that’s what I want all over the squad.

“That healthy level of competition keeps everyone on their toes and improves the standard.”