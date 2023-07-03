Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty has added the former Scotland youth international.

By George Cran
Jon McCracken
New Dundee loanee Jon McCracken was on loan at Stevenage last season. Image: PA

Dundee have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joins the Dark Blues as new boss Tony Docherty builds his squad for the upcoming Premiership campaign.

McCracken is a former Scotland U/17 international and started his career at Hamilton Accies before heading south to Carrow Road in 2016.

He is yet to make an appearance for the English Championship outfit but has signed two contract extensions during his time at Norwich.

Norwich City goalkeepers Michael McGovern (left), Jon McCracken, Angus Gunn and Archie Mair.
Jon McCracken (second left) training with current Scotland No 1 Angus Gunn, Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern (left) and Archie Mair (right) at Norwich. Image: PA.

Last season he headed out on loan twice, spending the first half of 2022/23 as cover for League of Ireland side Bohemians before an emergency loan saw him help Stevenage Borough to promotion from League Two at the end of last season.

After joining in March, McCracken kept two clean sheets in five matches before injury cut that spell short.

McCracken now comes in to challenge Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp for the gloves at Dens Park and will travel with the club to Ireland this week.

Legzdins and Sharp each played 45 minutes in Saturday’s pre-season opener at Brechin City.

‘Fight for the jersey’

McCracken told the club website: “It feels great, there has been a bit of interest for a while now, so I’m glad to get it done and to be here.

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a few times over the last couple of weeks and once I spoke to him my mind was pretty much made up on where I wanted to go and it was just a matter of getting the green light from Norwich to come up.

“The gaffer said you’ll come in and fight for your jersey and that was my mind made up.”

‘Big character’

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Dens boss Tony Docherty said: “We are delighted to have him in the building, he is an extremely talented young goalkeeper from Norwich who they rate very highly.

“He now just needs to get to that next stage in his career in terms of his development, so we are delighted to have him on board.

“He’s a big character, a great personality and from what we’ve heard and seen of him we are very impressed.

“He’ll be coming to Ireland with us to integrate with the boys.

“I’ve said to Jon he’s in a fight for the jersey and that No 1 spot and that’s what I want all over the squad.

“That healthy level of competition keeps everyone on their toes and improves the standard.”

