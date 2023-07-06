Dundee still ‘very active’ in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets more additions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee still ‘very active’ in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets more additions

The Dark Blues boss hints at the need for more experience to supplement the young squad at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Dundee are still in the market for more additions this summer.

The Dark Blues have added seven new faces already in the transfer window but manager Tony Docherty wants more.

Three of his new signings have already made an impact in pre-season with Scott Tiffoney scoring twice at Brechin City and both Zach Robinson and Owen Beck on target at Bray Wanderers.

But Docherty insists his side are still scouring the market for further improvements.

“We are still looking, with the recruitment team we’ve got we are very active,” he told Courier Sport.

Owen Beck scores for Dundee.
New signing Owen Beck finds the net on an impressive first showing. Image: David Young.

“We’ve brought in players to supplement the good players we have here already.

“We’ll keep doing that to get us to the levels we need to be competitive.”

Young team

The most recent three captures have all come in on loan with Robinson and Beck joined by goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Of those three, McCracken is the oldest at 23 with the other pair 20.

Charlie Reilly has come in aged 21 while Tiffoney is 24. Joe Shaughnessy at 30 and Antonio Portales at 27 are more seasoned pros, of course.

Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
New Dundee signing Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

This summer’s signings join an already youthful Dundee with 14 of the current squad 25 or under.

Docherty is happy with how his team is shaping up but admits there needs to be a balance across the squad.

That suggests the Dark Blues are targeting more experienced players between now and the end of August.

Asked if going after young players was his main strategy, Docherty disagreed.

“No, I think it’s important you get the balance of young, hungry talent but with good professionals,” he said.

“Joe Shaughnessy is an example of that, I thought he and big Lee Ashcroft were excellent on Wednesday (at Brechin).

“Ashy played 90 minutes and held things together.

“It’s about having a balance between talented young footballers and good experienced pros around them.”

A new winger?

Could another option out wide be on the cards?

Tiffoney’s injury saw the unfamiliar sight of Fin Robertson lining up on the left wing at Bray Wanderers on Wednesday.

Robertson, though, took to his task impressively and picked up four assists in the 5-1 win.

Dundee's Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson was in impressive form in Ireland, grabbing four assists. Image: David Young

At Bray, Docherty also used Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Euan Mutale on the flanks while Josh Mulligan has also featured as a winger.

So is Docherty looking for another attacker?

“I think we have good options. We saw that on Wednesday,” he replied.

“Scott Tiffoney played at Brechin and put in a really good performance, scored a couple of goals, and then Fin comes in to play that position and gets four assists.

“That’s good. We have healthy competition throughout the squad and that’s what I’m aiming for.

“We want real competition for places.”

