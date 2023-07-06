Dundee still ‘very active’ in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets more additions

Dundee are still in the market for more additions this summer.

The Dark Blues have added seven new faces already in the transfer window but manager Tony Docherty wants more.

Three of his new signings have already made an impact in pre-season with Scott Tiffoney scoring twice at Brechin City and both Zach Robinson and Owen Beck on target at Bray Wanderers.

But Docherty insists his side are still scouring the market for further improvements.

“We are still looking, with the recruitment team we’ve got we are very active,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’ve brought in players to supplement the good players we have here already.

“We’ll keep doing that to get us to the levels we need to be competitive.”

Young team

The most recent three captures have all come in on loan with Robinson and Beck joined by goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Of those three, McCracken is the oldest at 23 with the other pair 20.

Charlie Reilly has come in aged 21 while Tiffoney is 24. Joe Shaughnessy at 30 and Antonio Portales at 27 are more seasoned pros, of course.

This summer’s signings join an already youthful Dundee with 14 of the current squad 25 or under.

Docherty is happy with how his team is shaping up but admits there needs to be a balance across the squad.

That suggests the Dark Blues are targeting more experienced players between now and the end of August.

Asked if going after young players was his main strategy, Docherty disagreed.

“No, I think it’s important you get the balance of young, hungry talent but with good professionals,” he said.

“Joe Shaughnessy is an example of that, I thought he and big Lee Ashcroft were excellent on Wednesday (at Brechin).

“Ashy played 90 minutes and held things together.

“It’s about having a balance between talented young footballers and good experienced pros around them.”

A new winger?

Could another option out wide be on the cards?

Tiffoney’s injury saw the unfamiliar sight of Fin Robertson lining up on the left wing at Bray Wanderers on Wednesday.

Robertson, though, took to his task impressively and picked up four assists in the 5-1 win.

At Bray, Docherty also used Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Euan Mutale on the flanks while Josh Mulligan has also featured as a winger.

So is Docherty looking for another attacker?

“I think we have good options. We saw that on Wednesday,” he replied.

“Scott Tiffoney played at Brechin and put in a really good performance, scored a couple of goals, and then Fin comes in to play that position and gets four assists.

“That’s good. We have healthy competition throughout the squad and that’s what I’m aiming for.

“We want real competition for places.”