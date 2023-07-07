Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals thinking on goalkeeping situation as trio battle for No 1 spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals thinking on goalkeeping situation as trio battle for No 1 spot

Dark Blues added Jon McCracken on loan this week to join Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp.

By George Cran
Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdin
Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdins are being put through their paces by coach Alan Combe (far right) in the pre-season trip to Ireland. Image: David Young.

The No 1 spot at Dundee is firmly up for grabs says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss insists he has not made a decision yet on who will be his first-choice goalkeeper after adding a fresh option in Jon McCracken.

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Norwich City on Monday and got his first taste of action in Wednesday’s friendly victory over Bray Wanderers.

It was a quiet second half for the Scotland youth international with few saves to make but he showed composure with the ball at his feet on more than one occasion.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

He replaced the experienced Adam Legzdins, who fought off the challenge of Harry Sharp and Ian Lawlor last season to become first choice under previous boss Gary Bowyer.

Legzdins also started last weekend’s win at Brechin City before Sharp took over in the second half.

‘Fight’

The Dark Blues are in action once again this Saturday as they take on Fleetwood Town to finish off their pre-season trip to Ireland.

They will then face Arbroath and Cove Rangers in friendlies before kicking into action with the Viaplay Cup on July 18.

And Docherty says all three goalies will get a chance to impress with the position up for grabs.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA

“It’s competition for places, like other parts of the team,” said Docherty, speaking to Courier Sport in Ireland.

“They are all involved in a fight. Alan Combe does great work with them and on a matchday they will get their opportunities to show what they can do.

“Then it’s down to who wins that fight and who can take the No 1 jersey.

“I’m pleased with how that’s going though.”

Out on loan?

Harry Sharp is the youngest of the three stoppers and hasn’t featured in the first team since February and hasn’t played a league match since last September.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS

With Legzdins more experienced and McCracken having come in on loan from Norwich, could we see Sharp head out on loan if he can’t oust the other two?

“Possibly,” replied Docherty when asked if they may look to get Sharp game time elsewhere.

“But I always like three goalkeepers.

“We’ll see. We’re still in pre-season right now so we are still planning for the season.

“I can’t say whether that will or won’t happen but I do like three goalkeepers.”

