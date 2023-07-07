Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals thinking on goalkeeping situation as trio battle for No 1 spot

The No 1 spot at Dundee is firmly up for grabs says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss insists he has not made a decision yet on who will be his first-choice goalkeeper after adding a fresh option in Jon McCracken.

The 23-year-old joined on loan from Norwich City on Monday and got his first taste of action in Wednesday’s friendly victory over Bray Wanderers.

It was a quiet second half for the Scotland youth international with few saves to make but he showed composure with the ball at his feet on more than one occasion.

He replaced the experienced Adam Legzdins, who fought off the challenge of Harry Sharp and Ian Lawlor last season to become first choice under previous boss Gary Bowyer.

Legzdins also started last weekend’s win at Brechin City before Sharp took over in the second half.

‘Fight’

The Dark Blues are in action once again this Saturday as they take on Fleetwood Town to finish off their pre-season trip to Ireland.

They will then face Arbroath and Cove Rangers in friendlies before kicking into action with the Viaplay Cup on July 18.

And Docherty says all three goalies will get a chance to impress with the position up for grabs.

“It’s competition for places, like other parts of the team,” said Docherty, speaking to Courier Sport in Ireland.

“They are all involved in a fight. Alan Combe does great work with them and on a matchday they will get their opportunities to show what they can do.

“Then it’s down to who wins that fight and who can take the No 1 jersey.

“I’m pleased with how that’s going though.”

Out on loan?

Harry Sharp is the youngest of the three stoppers and hasn’t featured in the first team since February and hasn’t played a league match since last September.

With Legzdins more experienced and McCracken having come in on loan from Norwich, could we see Sharp head out on loan if he can’t oust the other two?

“Possibly,” replied Docherty when asked if they may look to get Sharp game time elsewhere.

“But I always like three goalkeepers.

“We’ll see. We’re still in pre-season right now so we are still planning for the season.

“I can’t say whether that will or won’t happen but I do like three goalkeepers.”