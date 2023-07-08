Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan ‘brilliance’, team ethic and injury issues after Fleetwood win

A delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty hailed the “brilliance” of Luke McCowan’s long-range strike that defeated Fleetwood Town in Ireland.

However, he insists he’s just as happy with the team effort that afforded the opportunity for McCowan to fire in from almost halfway.

The match in Waterford was drifting to a 1-1 draw after Zach Robinson’s opening goal had been cancelled out by a Jack Marriott header.

McCowan, though, had other ideas as he spotted the Fleetwood keeper off his line and won the game for his side.

A just reward for a testing week insists Docherty.

“It’s been a fantastic week for the boys, they’ve done a lot of hard work and they got their reward with a lot of really strong performances,” the Dundee boss said.

“To cap it off with a goal like that from Luke McCowan was outstanding.

“It was very much a team goal, though, finished off by a piece of brilliance, because we channelled them into an area we wanted them to be playing in.

“That was very, very pleasing.

“I’m glad we got the win because I think our play merited it and it was a good way to round off the week.”

‘Worked his socks off’

The clash also gave Docherty his first chance to play Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson as a strike pairing.

“I thought they did very well. I was looking for relationships all over the pitch today,” the Dens boss added.

“With the front two I wanted one dropping in and the other stretching it.

“I thought Zach Robinson’s performance again for the team was excellent and Zak Rudden worked his socks off up top.

“The full-back and wide player worked well, on both sides, and so did the two centre-backs and the relationship there.

“I was pleased with the team ethic all over the pitch.”

Injuries

The squad, however, is carrying a number of knocks with Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Shaun Byrne and young Euan Mutale all sitting out.

That, though, is a result of the players pushing themselves hard during the training camp.

To help out, Waterford FC supplied three of their U/19 squad in Callum McFadden, Matas Grinius and Callum Flynn on the bench as trialists.

That trio didn’t come on, however, with Harry Sharp, Callum Lamb, Luke Graham and Jack Wilkie coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

“The boys have worked hard and they are all minor injuries. There’s nothing major and it’s as a result of the hard work we’ve put in,” Docherty said of the players missing.

“We only had three outfield subs to come off the bench, the young lads did very well.

“That showed the camaraderie in the team because the work ethic and shape against the ball was excellent.

“And we carried a real threat. It was a pleasing team performance.

“It’s important we make that point because there will be times this season where we are not in possession of the ball and we need to be comfortable like that.

“We have to be comfortable in our shape work as a team to put pressure on the opposition.

“I think we did all of that today against a really good opponent.

“We got our reward for all the hard work put in.”