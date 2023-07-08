Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan ‘brilliance’, team ethic and injury issues after Fleetwood win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan ‘brilliance’, team ethic and injury issues after Fleetwood win

The Dark Blues ran out 2-1 winners over Scott Brown's English League One side in Ireland.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Tony Docherty ahead of the Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.

A delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty hailed the “brilliance” of Luke McCowan’s long-range strike that defeated Fleetwood Town in Ireland.

However, he insists he’s just as happy with the team effort that afforded the opportunity for McCowan to fire in from almost halfway.

The match in Waterford was drifting to a 1-1 draw after Zach Robinson’s opening goal had been cancelled out by a Jack Marriott header.

McCowan, though, had other ideas as he spotted the Fleetwood keeper off his line and won the game for his side.

A just reward for a testing week insists Docherty.

“It’s been a fantastic week for the boys, they’ve done a lot of hard work and they got their reward with a lot of really strong performances,” the Dundee boss said.

“To cap it off with a goal like that from Luke McCowan was outstanding.

“It was very much a team goal, though, finished off by a piece of brilliance, because we channelled them into an area we wanted them to be playing in.

“That was very, very pleasing.

“I’m glad we got the win because I think our play merited it and it was a good way to round off the week.”

‘Worked his socks off’

The clash also gave Docherty his first chance to play Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson as a strike pairing.

“I thought they did very well. I was looking for relationships all over the pitch today,” the Dens boss added.

Zach Robinson makes it 1-0. Image: David Young.
Zach Robinson makes it 1-0. Image: David Young.

“With the front two I wanted one dropping in and the other stretching it.

“I thought Zach Robinson’s performance again for the team was excellent and Zak Rudden worked his socks off up top.

“The full-back and wide player worked well, on both sides, and so did the two centre-backs and the relationship there.

“I was pleased with the team ethic all over the pitch.”

Injuries

The squad, however, is carrying a number of knocks with Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Shaun Byrne and young Euan Mutale all sitting out.

That, though, is a result of the players pushing themselves hard during the training camp.

To help out, Waterford FC supplied three of their U/19 squad in Callum McFadden, Matas Grinius and Callum Flynn on the bench as trialists.

Dundee's Owen Beck takes on Fleetwood Town. Image: David Young.
Dundee's Owen Beck takes on Fleetwood Town. Image: David Young.

That trio didn’t come on, however, with Harry Sharp, Callum Lamb, Luke Graham and Jack Wilkie coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

“The boys have worked hard and they are all minor injuries. There’s nothing major and it’s as a result of the hard work we’ve put in,” Docherty said of the players missing.

“We only had three outfield subs to come off the bench, the young lads did very well.

“That showed the camaraderie in the team because the work ethic and shape against the ball was excellent.

“And we carried a real threat. It was a pleasing team performance.

“It’s important we make that point because there will be times this season where we are not in possession of the ball and we need to be comfortable like that.

Dundee fans at the Fleetwood friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee fans at the Fleetwood friendly. Image: David Young.

“We have to be comfortable in our shape work as a team to put pressure on the opposition.

“I think we did all of that today against a really good opponent.

“We got our reward for all the hard work put in.”

