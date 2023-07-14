Dundee manager Tony Docherty says ‘the boys kept calling him skip’ as he reveals reasons behind Joe Shaughnessy captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says ‘the boys kept calling him skip’ as he reveals reasons behind Joe Shaughnessy captaincy

The Dark Blues announced the new arrival as club captain this week.

By George Cran
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty took his time to pick the new club captain at Dundee.

The armband was without an arm to rest upon in the coming season after Ryan Sweeney chose to continue his career elsewhere.

Docherty’s first signing, though, was a prime candidate.

Joe Shaughnessy came in from St Mirren and immediately showed his leadership abilities.

Having captained both St Johnstone and the Buddies in the top-flight, it wasn’t a surprise to see the 31-year-old lead out the Dark Blues in their first friendly of pre-season.

Joe Shaughnessy previously captained St Johnstone.

And it was even less of a surprise to Dundee fans to see the ex-Aberdeen man named club captain earlier this week.

‘He has been everything I thought he would be’

In fact, Docherty revealed much of the squad were already following Shaughnessy’s lead.

“Joe is someone I have known for a long time after working with him at Aberdeen,” the Dens boss said.

“I know his qualities as a person and I have seen him mature over the years.

“He has captained St Johnstone and St Mirren and he is the type of player I want here.

“I know he will train properly every day and do everything correctly to make him the best he can be.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

“He has a mentality, work ethic and players in the squad need to look up to someone like that.

“He was my first signing for a reason as I knew what I was getting.

“It’s not just about signing a good player but a good person as well and Joe is that.

“He rubs off on other players and he has been everything I thought he would be.

“I never made him captain right away as I wanted to sit back and watch how he integrated with the rest of the boys.

“But after a few days it was never in doubt as he emerged straightaway as captain material.

“The boys kept calling him ‘skip’ right away so that tells you something.”

