Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney can ‘surprise a few people’ in the Premiership this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney can ‘surprise a few people’ in the Premiership this season

The former Partick Thistle star has impressed in pre-season for his new club.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“The bigger the game, the bigger the performance” is the type of player Dundee have signed in Scott Tiffoney this season.

That’s the challenge from his new manager Tony Docherty as the player’s competitive debut homes into view.

There is one more friendly to come today at Cove Rangers before the real ball comes out against Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday in the Viaplay Cup.

And there will be far bigger tests to come for Tiffoney as he returns to the top flight with the Dark Blues in August.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

The 24-year-old played 28 times for Livingston in the Premiership across 2018 and 2021 but was unable to cement a regular first-team slot.

‘Real confidence’

Now he’s ready to “showcase” his talents in the top division after an impressive start to life in dark blue says Docherty.

“Scott has settled really well,” the Dundee boss said.

“I watched loads of him last season and from what I have seen so far he looks desperate to show himself on the big stage and he is ready for that.

“I have watched the way he trains, his attitude and application and he has dedicated himself to his profession.

“He has moved to the area and I have seen other boys who travel back and forward and I don’t think that’s a good thing.

“But Scott has dedicated himself to the club by deciding to move up.

Tiffoney has impressed in pre-season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“He is more mature now and more experienced, he is enthusiastic and he has real quality and when you put that together he is a top player.”

Docherty added: “In the games so far he has shown a real work ethic which might surprise a few people.

“Some wide players can switch off but Scott doesn’t do that. I think he can play anywhere along the front which is a bonus.

“Scott has real confidence in his ability, loads of attributes and I am looking forward to seeing him. He wants to showcase himself the in the Premiership.

“He showed for Partick that the bigger the game, the bigger the performance.

“In the play-offs the games were on TV and so many people commented on how well we did to get him.

“I think he impressed a lot of people and none more so than (technical director) Gordon Strachan and I.”

More from Dundee FC

Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says 'the boys kept calling him skip' as he reveals…
Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'it was always Dundee for me' this summer as he…
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster
Malachi Boateng spent last season at Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng
Dundee's Phil Roberts is taken out on the edge of the penalty area by Javi Garcia. Image: SNS.
When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty says Dundee are 'going in the right direction' after Arbroath win as…
Max Anderson challenges Arbroath's Mark Stowe. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty save earns Dark Blues victory at Arbroath
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty confirms green light for Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego…
Barry Smith
Dundee legend Barry Smith leaves Canadian side York United