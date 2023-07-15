Dundee new boy Scott Tiffoney can ‘surprise a few people’ in the Premiership this season

“The bigger the game, the bigger the performance” is the type of player Dundee have signed in Scott Tiffoney this season.

That’s the challenge from his new manager Tony Docherty as the player’s competitive debut homes into view.

There is one more friendly to come today at Cove Rangers before the real ball comes out against Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday in the Viaplay Cup.

And there will be far bigger tests to come for Tiffoney as he returns to the top flight with the Dark Blues in August.

The 24-year-old played 28 times for Livingston in the Premiership across 2018 and 2021 but was unable to cement a regular first-team slot.

‘Real confidence’

Now he’s ready to “showcase” his talents in the top division after an impressive start to life in dark blue says Docherty.

“Scott has settled really well,” the Dundee boss said.

“I watched loads of him last season and from what I have seen so far he looks desperate to show himself on the big stage and he is ready for that.

“I have watched the way he trains, his attitude and application and he has dedicated himself to his profession.

“He has moved to the area and I have seen other boys who travel back and forward and I don’t think that’s a good thing.

“But Scott has dedicated himself to the club by deciding to move up.

“He is more mature now and more experienced, he is enthusiastic and he has real quality and when you put that together he is a top player.”

Docherty added: “In the games so far he has shown a real work ethic which might surprise a few people.

“Some wide players can switch off but Scott doesn’t do that. I think he can play anywhere along the front which is a bonus.

“Scott has real confidence in his ability, loads of attributes and I am looking forward to seeing him. He wants to showcase himself the in the Premiership.

“He showed for Partick that the bigger the game, the bigger the performance.

“In the play-offs the games were on TV and so many people commented on how well we did to get him.

“I think he impressed a lot of people and none more so than (technical director) Gordon Strachan and I.”