Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers ‘horrible night’ at Dens

Dundee don’t have to look far to see the kind of trouble that can be waiting for big favourites when they travel to relative minnows in the League Cup.

Their two big Tayside rivals Dundee United and St Johnstone were both on the end of shocks on the road at League Two opposition on Saturday.

United lost 1-0 at The Spartans while Saints went down by the same scoreline at Stenhousemuir.

The Dark Blues themselves face a season opener on the road at a League Two side in Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday night.

It is only the second-ever meeting between the Dee and the Rosey Posey, the first at New Dundas Park.

The first gives a warning sign all of its own – then a Lowland League outfit with ambitions of reaching the SPFL, Bonnyrigg were moments away from a huge cup shock at Dens Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Weir was in inspired form and it took a 94th-minute equaliser from Jonathan Afolabi to keep Dundee in the Scottish Cup.

Lee Currie then netted his second penalty in extra-time before Lee Ashcroft headed in another equaliser and Osman Sow’s goal eventually got the Dark Blues over the line.

‘Sticks in the memory’

The only Dees remaining from that day in 2021 are Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and Ashcroft.

And the big defender didn’t need too much reminding of the last clash with Bonnyrigg.

“I remember it being a horrible night at Dens. It was a proper cup tie, they made it hard for us,” Ashcroft said.

“That game sticks in the memory for a very tough cup tie but we came through it in the end.

“If you don’t turn up then that’s what can happen in these games.

“We need to be prepared for that.

“Some of the results on Saturday show that as well. But you’re not really surprised now, that seems to happen quite often in this competition.

“It’s easy to underestimate these teams sometimes.

“It’s hard games, especially away from home.

“We need to be ready for Tuesday. We start with two away games so it’ll be a tough start.”

Momentum

Ashcroft does, though, feel the last two friendly outings for the Dark Blues will stand them in good stead.

He added: “It probably doesn’t get much tougher than Arbroath away, the majority of folk who have played in Scotland would say that.

“That game and Saturday’s one at Cove Rangers will stand us in good stead.

“We got two clean sheets in two 1-0 wins. We could’ve had a few more goals but we’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.

“The gaffer made clear at the start of pre-season he wanted to win the games. He didn’t see them as friendlies, he wanted us to build momentum and we’ve done that.

“We can hopefully keep the momentum going.

“It’s the proper stuff now.”