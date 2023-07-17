Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers ‘horrible night’ at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers ‘horrible night’ at Dens

The Dark Blues kick off the new season at the League Two side but were almost knocked out of the Scottish Cup by the same opposition in 2021.

By George Cran
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021. Image: SNS.

Dundee don’t have to look far to see the kind of trouble that can be waiting for big favourites when they travel to relative minnows in the League Cup.

Their two big Tayside rivals Dundee United and St Johnstone were both on the end of shocks on the road at League Two opposition on Saturday.

United lost 1-0 at The Spartans while Saints went down by the same scoreline at Stenhousemuir.

The Dark Blues themselves face a season opener on the road at a League Two side in Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday night.

Osman Sow wins the Scottish Cup tie in 2021. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Osman Sow wins the Scottish Cup tie in 2021. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It is only the second-ever meeting between the Dee and the Rosey Posey, the first at New Dundas Park.

The first gives a warning sign all of its own – then a Lowland League outfit with ambitions of reaching the SPFL, Bonnyrigg were moments away from a huge cup shock at Dens Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Weir was in inspired form and it took a 94th-minute equaliser from Jonathan Afolabi to keep Dundee in the Scottish Cup.

Lee Currie then netted his second penalty in extra-time before Lee Ashcroft headed in another equaliser and Osman Sow’s goal eventually got the Dark Blues over the line.

‘Sticks in the memory’

Lee Ashcroft heads in for Dundee at Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft heads in for Dundee at Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021. Image: SNS

The only Dees remaining from that day in 2021 are Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson and Ashcroft.

And the big defender didn’t need too much reminding of the last clash with Bonnyrigg.

“I remember it being a horrible night at Dens. It was a proper cup tie, they made it hard for us,” Ashcroft said.

“That game sticks in the memory for a very tough cup tie but we came through it in the end.

“If you don’t turn up then that’s what can happen in these games.

“We need to be prepared for that.

“Some of the results on Saturday show that as well. But you’re not really surprised now, that seems to happen quite often in this competition.

“It’s easy to underestimate these teams sometimes.

“It’s hard games, especially away from home.

“We need to be ready for Tuesday. We start with two away games so it’ll be a tough start.”

Momentum

Ashcroft does, though, feel the last two friendly outings for the Dark Blues will stand them in good stead.

He added: “It probably doesn’t get much tougher than Arbroath away, the majority of folk who have played in Scotland would say that.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft challenges Mitch Megginson of Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft challenges Mitch Megginson of Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That game and Saturday’s one at Cove Rangers will stand us in good stead.

“We got two clean sheets in two 1-0 wins. We could’ve had a few more goals but we’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.

“The gaffer made clear at the start of pre-season he wanted to win the games. He didn’t see them as friendlies, he wanted us to build momentum and we’ve done that.

“We can hopefully keep the momentum going.

“It’s the proper stuff now.”

