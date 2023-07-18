Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener

Dundee have confirmed the arrival of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng.

The 21-year-old has arrived at Dens Park on a season-long loan after impressing for Queen’s Park in the Championship last season.

Boateng becomes Tony Docherty’s fourth loan capture of the close season and the ninth arrival of the summer for the Dark Blues.

The central midfielder played 41 times for the Spiders last term as they were edged out in the race for top spot by Dundee, scoring three goals.

News emerged last week that the newly-promoted Premiership outfit were closing in on Boateng’s signature.

And manager Docherty is delighted to get the deal over the line.

He told the club website: “I am thrilled we’ve been able to secure Malachi, he’s a player we’ve greatly admired, watched and done a lot of work on.

“We are extremely impressed by his technical ability and physicality and we think he will fit into the system we are looking to play.

“He is a real technician, good on the ball and has a wide range of passing.

“We know we’ve got a real player on our hands and we hope to develop him as much as we can.”

‘Looking to progress’

Boateng said: “It feels really good to join the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I saw the club last season, saw the players that are here and that did push me towards signing for Dundee.

“From my experience last season playing against Dundee, I could see that it is a club with good players and great fans.

“From playing in the Scottish Championship last season I know that the game here in Scotland is physical but it is a good level and I am looking to progress and make the step up in the Premiership with Dundee this season.

“I think I am ready to make the step up and that’s why I came up here, to show everyone that I am ready.”

Boateng will travel with the squad to Bonnyrigg Rose for their Viaplay Cup clash tonight, though whether he is available to feature depends on international clearance coming through in time.