Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener

The Dark Blues travel to Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup tonight.

By George Cran
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee have signed Malachi Boateng on loan from Crystal Palace. Image: David Young

Dundee have confirmed the arrival of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng.

The 21-year-old has arrived at Dens Park on a season-long loan after impressing for Queen’s Park in the Championship last season.

Boateng becomes Tony Docherty’s fourth loan capture of the close season and the ninth arrival of the summer for the Dark Blues.

The central midfielder played 41 times for the Spiders last term as they were edged out in the race for top spot by Dundee, scoring three goals.

News emerged last week that the newly-promoted Premiership outfit were closing in on Boateng’s signature.

And manager Docherty is delighted to get the deal over the line.

He told the club website: “I am thrilled we’ve been able to secure Malachi, he’s a player we’ve greatly admired, watched and done a lot of work on.

“We are extremely impressed by his technical ability and physicality and we think he will fit into the system we are looking to play.

“He is a real technician, good on the ball and has a wide range of passing.

“We know we’ve got a real player on our hands and we hope to develop him as much as we can.”

New Dundee signing Malachi Boateng spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

‘Looking to progress’

Boateng said: “It feels really good to join the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I saw the club last season, saw the players that are here and that did push me towards signing for Dundee.

“From my experience last season playing against Dundee, I could see that it is a club with good players and great fans.

“From playing in the Scottish Championship last season I know that the game here in Scotland is physical but it is a good level and I am looking to progress and make the step up in the Premiership with Dundee this season.

“I think I am ready to make the step up and that’s why I came up here, to show everyone that I am ready.”

Boateng will travel with the squad to Bonnyrigg Rose for their Viaplay Cup clash tonight, though whether he is available to feature depends on international clearance coming through in time.

More from Dundee FC

Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…
Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'itching to get started' as he reveals timeline for Antonio…
Jay Bird is delighted to have signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee - as Arbroath new boy hopes to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United's fate at League Two opposition
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers 'horrible night'…
Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'we are ready' for new season after showing mettle…
Zak Rudden celebrates the winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header
Ryan Sweeney
Former Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney heads for League One as Pierre Reedy also finds…