Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains ‘clear vision’ of manager Tony Docherty sold him on Dens Park switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains ‘clear vision’ of manager Tony Docherty sold him on Dens Park switch

The Crystal Palace midfielder has joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan deal and made his debut on Tuesday

By George Cran
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Malachi Boateng says Tony Docherty’s “clear vision” for how Dundee will approach their Premiership return convinced him Dens Park was the place for him.

The 21-year-old impressed in his first loan last season, helping Queen’s Park to a second-placed finish in the Championship as they were pipped to the title by the Dark Blues.

And he’s delighted to return to Scotland after that spell with the Spiders, this time making the step up to the top flight.

“I obviously know about Scottish football being at Queen’s Park last season and I know about Dundee as well, there are good players here,” the Crystal Palace midfielder said.

“I hope to add to that.

“Last season was a good boost for me. I just wanted to play football.

Boateng challenges Lyall Cameron as he faced Dundee for Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Boateng challenges Lyall Cameron as he faced Dundee for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“I’m happy to have played so many games last season and want to do the same this time.

“The Premiership is a different level but I’m ready for the challenge in the season ahead.

“The Championship last season gave me a good platform to come play in Scotland again.

“Once you’ve played a bit of first-team football, you want to play more games.

“So as soon as the opportunity came I thought this was the best thing for me.”

No fear

Docherty has been full of praise for the young midfielder since confirming his season-long loan on Tuesday.

Boateng played over 40 times for Queen’s Park last term and has already made his debut for the Dark Blues.

Boateng made his debut at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Boateng made his debut at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Just hours after his signing was confirmed and only shortly after his international clearance came through, the midfielder was on the pitch in dark blue.

“We saw in the second half he is a really good technician,” Docherty said of his new man after the 1-0 win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

“He showed he’s a physical presence in the middle of the pitch.

“I didn’t have any fear putting him straight in.”

Vision

And Boateng was ready for some action having not featured much for Crystal Palace this summer.

He did play two minutes for Roy Hodgson’s men against Barnet last week, replacing Will Hughes late on. That was followed by four minutes against Brondby last weekend.

Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Malachi Boateng at Dundee’s Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young

So when the move to Dundee came on the horizon, Boateng didn’t hesitate.

“We did speak it about it, getting some minutes as soon as we could,” the midfielder added.

“I’m happy to make my debut and to get the win as well.

“The gaffer was really keen to get me on board and as soon as I heard that it was a no-brainer so I got myself up here.

“We’ve had a few good conversations so he’s obviously seen a lot in me and I’m grateful for that.

“We agreed we want to help each other. I see a clear vision of the way the manager wants to play as well.

“The boys have been welcoming to me. There’s a good balance in the team of youth and experience.

“So I think there will be an exciting season ahead.”

More from Dundee FC

Malachi Boateng
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty had 'no fear' throwing new signing Malachi Boateng straight into…
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener
Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'itching to get started' as he reveals timeline for Antonio…
Jay Bird is delighted to have signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee - as Arbroath new boy hopes to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United's fate at League Two opposition
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers 'horrible night'…