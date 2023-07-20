Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains ‘clear vision’ of manager Tony Docherty sold him on Dens Park switch

Malachi Boateng says Tony Docherty’s “clear vision” for how Dundee will approach their Premiership return convinced him Dens Park was the place for him.

The 21-year-old impressed in his first loan last season, helping Queen’s Park to a second-placed finish in the Championship as they were pipped to the title by the Dark Blues.

And he’s delighted to return to Scotland after that spell with the Spiders, this time making the step up to the top flight.

“I obviously know about Scottish football being at Queen’s Park last season and I know about Dundee as well, there are good players here,” the Crystal Palace midfielder said.

“I hope to add to that.

“Last season was a good boost for me. I just wanted to play football.

“I’m happy to have played so many games last season and want to do the same this time.

“The Premiership is a different level but I’m ready for the challenge in the season ahead.

“The Championship last season gave me a good platform to come play in Scotland again.

“Once you’ve played a bit of first-team football, you want to play more games.

“So as soon as the opportunity came I thought this was the best thing for me.”

No fear

Docherty has been full of praise for the young midfielder since confirming his season-long loan on Tuesday.

Boateng played over 40 times for Queen’s Park last term and has already made his debut for the Dark Blues.

Just hours after his signing was confirmed and only shortly after his international clearance came through, the midfielder was on the pitch in dark blue.

“We saw in the second half he is a really good technician,” Docherty said of his new man after the 1-0 win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

“He showed he’s a physical presence in the middle of the pitch.

“I didn’t have any fear putting him straight in.”

Vision

And Boateng was ready for some action having not featured much for Crystal Palace this summer.

He did play two minutes for Roy Hodgson’s men against Barnet last week, replacing Will Hughes late on. That was followed by four minutes against Brondby last weekend.

So when the move to Dundee came on the horizon, Boateng didn’t hesitate.

“We did speak it about it, getting some minutes as soon as we could,” the midfielder added.

“I’m happy to make my debut and to get the win as well.

“The gaffer was really keen to get me on board and as soon as I heard that it was a no-brainer so I got myself up here.

“We’ve had a few good conversations so he’s obviously seen a lot in me and I’m grateful for that.

“We agreed we want to help each other. I see a clear vision of the way the manager wants to play as well.

“The boys have been welcoming to me. There’s a good balance in the team of youth and experience.

“So I think there will be an exciting season ahead.”