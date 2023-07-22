Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Airdrieonians defeat as he reveals Mexico FA mistake that denied Antonio Portales debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Airdrieonians defeat as he reveals Mexico FA mistake that denied Antonio Portales debut

The Dark Blues manager railed at referee penalty decision that proved costly but was disappointed with his side's performance.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Frustration reigned at the Excelsior Stadium for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty as he saw his side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Airdrieonians.

The reverse, thanks to a late Rhys McCabe penalty, puts the pressure on the Dark Blues in their bid to progress from Viaplay Cup Group E.

Dundee had the opportunity to take the lead from the spot themselves earlier on in the second half after Scott Tiffoney was taken down by Josh Rae.

However, Lyall Cameron’s effort from 12 yards was turned around the post by the Diamonds goalie.

Rhys McCabe wins the game for Airdrieonians. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
‘Why it is a penalty I don’t know’

Dundee continued to be frustrated in front of goal by their Championship opponents before Jack Wilkie was adjudged to have pushed Josh O’Connor in the area with just minutes remaining.

Docherty, though, was not happy with the decision from referee Colin Steven.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty kick. I don’t think there’s enough contact the referee is really quick to make the decision,” the Dundee boss said.

“I’m really disappointed with that but more disappointed with the team performance because we should have had the game won by then.

“I’m disappointed we missed our penalty. Zach Robinson is our normal penalty taker but young Lyall took the responsibility, he was confident enough to go and do that.

Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“Fair play but when you get that opportunity you need to score.

“When you aren’t clinical in front of goal, you allow those situations to happen. Ultimately that’s what’s done us today.”

He added: “I feel for young Jack (Wilkie) as the decision went against him and I am disappointed for him.

“Why it is a penalty I don’t know and it is a harsh lesson for him as we lost the tie.

“As a team we have to take responsibility for that as when we were dominant we need to convert that into goals and points.

“We didn’t do that.”

Antonio Portales and injuries

That was on the pitch, off it the frustration continued for the Dundee boss.

Missing the trip to Airdrie were key players Zach Robinson and Owen Beck after picking up knocks in training.

New Mexican striker Diego Pineda was available after joining the team for training on Thursday, replacing Zak Rudden on 59 minutes.

Antonio Portales warmed up but was unable to play. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
However, compatriot Antonio Portales will have to wait for his debut due to an error from the Mexico Football Federation.

“I am frustrated we didn’t have Antonio here,” Docherty added.

“The Mexican federation made a mistake on when he was out of contract with his club.

“The result came through that Diego could play and he did well.

“We’re hoping Antonio will be ready for Wednesday (against Dumbarton).”

“It’s been frustrating as we want our best players on the park.

“We had Zach Robinson and Owen Beck missing and they are good attacking options for us. They should be fine for Wednesday hopefully.

Diego Pineda made his debut in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
“I thought with the team we selected we should have had enough to win the game. We weren’t troubled too much.

“On reflection we should have won the game easily and it is a huge disappointment.

“But we need to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next game because it’s more important.”

The defeat leaves Dundee in fourth place in Group E, three points behind leaders Airdrieonians and two behind Wednesday’s opponents Dumbarton.

Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee striker Diego Pineda is a former Mexico youth international. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
