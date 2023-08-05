Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on Aaron Donnelly and Charlie Reilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on Aaron Donnelly and Charlie Reilly

The Dark Blues are back in the Premiership and kick off the new league season at home to Motherwell today.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says he’s had a clear idea of his starting XI for today’s Premiership opener all week.

However, he is keen to point out nothing is fixed in his mind, team selections and strategies will change from week to week.

As a newly-promoted side, Dundee will be underdogs most weeks and the Dens Park boss admits they’ll have to cope with that fact.

Asked in the run-up to today’s clash whether he had his XI set in his mind, Docherty joked: “I do, but I’m not telling!

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“Everything we do this season will come down to the squad. This is what I’m doing just now, assembling a squad.

“I know how difficult, particularly for a newly-promoted team, the rigours of the season are.

“Our initial objective is to survive, to stay in the Premiership.

“My team could change week to week, depending on the opposition, depending on form.

“But the important bit is building a squad that’s able to see out the challenges of the season.”

Motherwell

Today’s opponents Motherwell finished last season on a real high under manager Stuart Kettlewell.

They finished as the best team in the bottom six and picked up more points than St Mirren did in sixth.

But they lost star man Kevin van Veen over the summer.

Docherty, though, expects a serious test on day one.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

He said: “Motherwell are a good side. Stuart Kettlewell and Stevie Frail have done a really good job.

“They’ve given their team an identity and a playing style. They are good at it.

“Obviously they are missing Kevin van Veen but they are playing the same way.

“They will be difficult because they are organised, you can see they work a lot on their shape.

“We are under no illusions because we’ve watched them a lot.

“We know how difficult they will be.

“But I feel we are gaining momentum and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Team news

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns for today’s clash with Motherwell but may have a couple more options to choose from in the near future.

Speedy defender Tyler French has been out of action since January after breaking his leg in a Scottish Cup match at St Mirren.

Tyler French receives treatment at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

His recovery has taken a major step forward this week while summer capture Charlie Reilly is also ready to get back on the training pitch.

There is more concern over fellow new boy Aaron Donnelly, however. He’s yet to feature since signing on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Docherty said: “Tyler French is back training. Charlie Reilly is a wee bit off but should be back Monday.

“Aaron Donnelly has gone for a scan and we are waiting to assess the damage in his ligament. He unfortunately turned his ankle in training.

“That’s a blow because I was really looking forward to working with Aaron, he’s a fantastic young player with real potential.

“But we’ll find out more about that soon.”

More from Dundee FC

Harry Sharp is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dundee's Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Tyler Onyango.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee…
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash
Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image; SNS.
Dundee send starlet Jack Wilkie on loan to League One side
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty makes plea to Dens faithful as he says he can't wait to…
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shaun Byrne wanted by a host of clubs with Raith Rovers and…
Dundee stars (from left) Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Luke McCowan are hoping to impress manager Tony Docherty (right).
Dundee Premiership 2023/24 preview: Predictions, star signing and bookies odds
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Harry Sharp signs for Dunfermline Picture shows; Dunfermline's Harry Sharp and Deniz Mehmet. East End Park, Dunfermline. Supplied by Craig Brown, Dunfermline Athletic and SNS Date; Unknown
Dunfermline bring in Dundee's Harry Sharp on loan after Deniz Mehmet injury
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Trevor Carson will save Dundee points says Tony Docherty as he reveals reasons for…