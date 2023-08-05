Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on Aaron Donnelly and Charlie Reilly

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says he’s had a clear idea of his starting XI for today’s Premiership opener all week.

However, he is keen to point out nothing is fixed in his mind, team selections and strategies will change from week to week.

As a newly-promoted side, Dundee will be underdogs most weeks and the Dens Park boss admits they’ll have to cope with that fact.

Asked in the run-up to today’s clash whether he had his XI set in his mind, Docherty joked: “I do, but I’m not telling!

“Everything we do this season will come down to the squad. This is what I’m doing just now, assembling a squad.

“I know how difficult, particularly for a newly-promoted team, the rigours of the season are.

“Our initial objective is to survive, to stay in the Premiership.

“My team could change week to week, depending on the opposition, depending on form.

“But the important bit is building a squad that’s able to see out the challenges of the season.”

Motherwell

Today’s opponents Motherwell finished last season on a real high under manager Stuart Kettlewell.

They finished as the best team in the bottom six and picked up more points than St Mirren did in sixth.

But they lost star man Kevin van Veen over the summer.

Docherty, though, expects a serious test on day one.

He said: “Motherwell are a good side. Stuart Kettlewell and Stevie Frail have done a really good job.

“They’ve given their team an identity and a playing style. They are good at it.

“Obviously they are missing Kevin van Veen but they are playing the same way.

“They will be difficult because they are organised, you can see they work a lot on their shape.

“We are under no illusions because we’ve watched them a lot.

“We know how difficult they will be.

“But I feel we are gaining momentum and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Team news

Dundee have no fresh injury concerns for today’s clash with Motherwell but may have a couple more options to choose from in the near future.

Speedy defender Tyler French has been out of action since January after breaking his leg in a Scottish Cup match at St Mirren.

His recovery has taken a major step forward this week while summer capture Charlie Reilly is also ready to get back on the training pitch.

There is more concern over fellow new boy Aaron Donnelly, however. He’s yet to feature since signing on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Docherty said: “Tyler French is back training. Charlie Reilly is a wee bit off but should be back Monday.

“Aaron Donnelly has gone for a scan and we are waiting to assess the damage in his ligament. He unfortunately turned his ankle in training.

“That’s a blow because I was really looking forward to working with Aaron, he’s a fantastic young player with real potential.

“But we’ll find out more about that soon.”